Varun-Janhvi go Bawaal in Poland!

Don't you love going on a holiday?
Bollywood stars love it too!
And they are recording their travels with lovely pictures on social media.
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor wrap up their shooting schedule of Bawaal in Krakow, Poland.
Pooja Hegde picks cherries and strawberries in Gloucestershire, England.
Mandira Bedi sips on juice in Spain.
Look who else is vacationing in this beautiful country.
Also in Spain -- Karishma Tanna with hubby Varun Bangera.
Sobhita Dhulipala falls in love with these gorgeous yellow roses in Scotland.
Karisma Kapoor waits for a taxi in New York.
Meezaan enjoys a meal in Switzerland.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor Omkar Kapoor posts a picture with Virat Kohli in Manchester, United Kingdom and writes, 'Be ready folks for something cool and fun we shot together!! coming soon @virat.kohli Paaji tussi sach mien great ho.'
Divyanka Tripathi, who is holidaying in the Maldives, says, 'I love this background so much...I wish we clicked it without me too and got it blown up to a picture frame for our living room.'
Shakti Mohan is enjoying the beaches of Maldives too!