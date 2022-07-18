Varun-Janhvi go Bawaal in Poland!

Don't you love going on a holiday?

Bollywood stars love it too!

And they are recording their travels with lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor wrap up their shooting schedule of Bawaal in Krakow, Poland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde picks cherries and strawberries in Gloucestershire, England.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram

Mandira Bedi sips on juice in Spain.

Look who else is vacationing in this beautiful country.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Also in Spain -- Karishma Tanna with hubby Varun Bangera.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala falls in love with these gorgeous yellow roses in Scotland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor waits for a taxi in New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meezaan/Instagram

Meezaan enjoys a meal in Switzerland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Omkar Kapoor/Instagram

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor Omkar Kapoor posts a picture with Virat Kohli in Manchester, United Kingdom and writes, 'Be ready folks for something cool and fun we shot together!! coming soon @virat.kohli Paaji tussi sach mien great ho.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi, who is holidaying in the Maldives, says, 'I love this background so much...I wish we clicked it without me too and got it blown up to a picture frame for our living room.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan is enjoying the beaches of Maldives too!