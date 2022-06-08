News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » How Does Kalki Cool Off?

How Does Kalki Cool Off?

By Rediff Movies
June 08, 2022 11:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: With the temperatures continuing to rise -- take a look at Delhi -- Kalki Koechlin cools off with daughter Sappho at the pool.
'Closing my eyes on responsibility for 2 seconds #poolday #mamamamamamaaaaa.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda -- who recently had a nice vacay in Udaipur -- decides to have fun at the pool too.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor mixes work with pleasure in gay Paris.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan, her co-star in Bawaal, is in masti mode too.
The two are shooting in Paris for the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film, which is scheduled to release on April 7, 2023.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Who's Mrunal Thakur wooing?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Before going to sleep, Kartik Aaryan types out a message: 'Rooh baba ki taraf se goodnight, Also Mask Up guys.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi shares her look from R Balki's Ghoomer and writes, 'It’s a wrap on Ghoomar except for a days shoot with Amitabh Bachchan in a guest appearance. #RBalki #Saiyami Kher #Abhishek Bachchan #Angad Bedi maza aaya it all went by so quickly.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar shares a throwback picture from her 2020 London trip and writes, 'Since every second person on my ig is in Europe, I’m just FOMOing, k? Thanks for indulging. Bye!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Radhika Apte says a bright 'Good Morning'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

 

IMAGE: After winning the Best Female Debut Award at IIFA, Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari goes shopping at Abu Dhabi's Yas Mall.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile, the winner of Best Male Debut award, Tadap actor Ahan Shetty, goes on a road trip in Abu Dhabi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Neha Kakkar shares a picture from her birthday celebrations and writes, 'June 6th 2022 My best birthday so far! We went to Lonavala and did adventures whole day and in the night humne cake cut kiya. We danced, ate and played so many games. Bahut bahut zyada mazza aaya!! What a great great birthday!!! Must say it all happened coz of your blessings and best wishes. Thank you all soo much, your love means the world to me and specially my NeHearts.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bipasha Basu shares a throwback picture with husband Karan Singh Grover from the sets of Alone, where they had fallen in love: 'Our Day 1 of working together, on the sets of #Alone ... 7th June 2014.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Nushrratt Didn't Sleep For Two Days
Why Nushrratt Didn't Sleep For Two Days
Bollywood's Most Successful Kings
Bollywood's Most Successful Kings
'You need violence to shake things up'
'You need violence to shake things up'
India records over 5,000 Covid cases after 3 months
India records over 5,000 Covid cases after 3 months
RBI allows credit cards to be linked to UPI platform
RBI allows credit cards to be linked to UPI platform
RBI raises inflation projection to 6.7% for FY23
RBI raises inflation projection to 6.7% for FY23
RBI retains growth projection at 7.2% for FY23
RBI retains growth projection at 7.2% for FY23

More like this

10 AMAZING, WONDERFUL Films

10 AMAZING, WONDERFUL Films

WATCH: How KK's Yaaron Dosti Was Made

WATCH: How KK's Yaaron Dosti Was Made

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances