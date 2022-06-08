How Does Kalki Cool Off?

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: With the temperatures continuing to rise -- take a look at Delhi -- Kalki Koechlin cools off with daughter Sappho at the pool.
'Closing my eyes on responsibility for 2 seconds #poolday #mamamamamamaaaaa.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram
IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda -- who recently had a nice vacay in Udaipur -- decides to have fun at the pool too.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram
IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor mixes work with pleasure in gay Paris.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Varun Dhawan, her co-star in Bawaal, is in masti mode too.
The two are shooting in Paris for the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film, which is scheduled to release on April 7, 2023.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Who's Mrunal Thakur wooing?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
IMAGE: Before going to sleep, Kartik Aaryan types out a message: 'Rooh baba ki taraf se goodnight, Also Mask Up guys.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
IMAGE: Shabana Azmi shares her look from R Balki's Ghoomer and writes, 'It’s a wrap on Ghoomar except for a days shoot with Amitabh Bachchan in a guest appearance. #RBalki #Saiyami Kher #Abhishek Bachchan #Angad Bedi maza aaya it all went by so quickly.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram
IMAGE: Mithila Palkar shares a throwback picture from her 2020 London trip and writes, 'Since every second person on my ig is in Europe, I’m just FOMOing, k? Thanks for indulging. Bye!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram
IMAGE: Radhika Apte says a bright 'Good Morning'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram
IMAGE: After winning the Best Female Debut Award at IIFA, Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari goes shopping at Abu Dhabi's Yas Mall.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram
IMAGE: Meanwhile, the winner of Best Male Debut award, Tadap actor Ahan Shetty, goes on a road trip in Abu Dhabi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram
IMAGE: Neha Kakkar shares a picture from her birthday celebrations and writes, 'June 6th 2022 My best birthday so far! We went to Lonavala and did adventures whole day and in the night humne cake cut kiya. We danced, ate and played so many games. Bahut bahut zyada mazza aaya!! What a great great birthday!!! Must say it all happened coz of your blessings and best wishes. Thank you all soo much, your love means the world to me and specially my NeHearts.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram
IMAGE: Bipasha Basu shares a throwback picture with husband Karan Singh Grover from the sets of Alone, where they had fallen in love: 'Our Day 1 of working together, on the sets of #Alone ... 7th June 2014.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram