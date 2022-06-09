News
Berlin Through Janhvi's Eyes!

Berlin Through Janhvi's Eyes!

By Rediff Movies
June 09, 2022 11:28 IST
Janhvi Kapoor is really going places!

After shooting in Paris, the Bawaal team has shifted to Berlin.

The love story, co-starring Varun Dhawan and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will be shot across three Indian locations and five European countries.

Bawaal is scheduled to release on April 7 next year.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is clearly enjoying shooting at these wonderful locations.

Please click on the images for a closer look at Janhvi and Berlin.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

 

 

