Who's Nushrratt Spending Her Nights With?

Sushmita loves red saris... Sanjana is wedding-ready... Sidharth gets into the details...
Nushrratt Bharuccha introduces Noah and writes, 'Nights with this Boy #Noah.'
'How I love a saree!!! And when it's the colour Red...it's a perfect embodiment of a life lived passionately!!! #yourstruly Gratitude to a wonderful Team that rocked the look for an inspiring night!!!' says Sushmita Sen.
Manish Malhotra describes Rashmika Mandanna's sari which she wore at the trailer launch of her new film, Pushpa 2: The Rulein Patna: 'My absolute favourite is luxe chiffon .. flowy and beautiful from all the 34 years of work as a costume designer in the movies to creative and design direction of our 19 years of ManishMalhotra label Chiffon Saree stays as a Signature … Boudreaux two tone chiffon with texture detailing is Striking on Gorgeous @rashmika_mandanna.'
Sanjana Sanghi is wedding-ready: 'My closest friends are getting married and my waterworks just wouldn't stop.'
Daisy Shah is ready for the wedding season, and makes her own contribution to the festive style file.
'It's all in the details, isn't it?' says Sidharth Malhotra as he shares a picture from the sets.
Pranutan Bahl takes a mirror selfie.
Amyra Dastur is 'just a love letter girl in a double tap world.'
'First snow at our home, and it's pure magic! Watching the fields turn into a winter wonderland feels like something out of a storybook,' says Amy Jackson, seen here with son Andreas.
Amy is pregnant with her second child, and her first with husband Ed Westwick.
Up close with Erica Fernandes.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com