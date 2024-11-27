News
Who's Nushrratt Spending Her Nights With?

Who's Nushrratt Spending Her Nights With?

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 27, 2024 06:38 IST
Sushmita loves red saris... Sanjana is wedding-ready... Sidharth gets into the details...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha introduces Noah and writes, 'Nights with this Boy #Noah.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

'How I love a saree!!! And when it's the colour Red...it's a perfect embodiment of a life lived passionately!!! #yourstruly Gratitude to a wonderful Team that rocked the look for an inspiring night!!!' says Sushmita Sen.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish Malhotra describes Rashmika Mandanna's sari which she wore at the trailer launch of her new film, Pushpa 2: The Rulein Patna: 'My absolute favourite is luxe chiffon .. flowy and beautiful from all the 34 years of work as a costume designer in the movies to creative and design direction of our 19 years of ManishMalhotra label Chiffon Saree stays as a Signature … Boudreaux two tone chiffon with texture detailing is Striking on Gorgeous @rashmika_mandanna.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi is wedding-ready: 'My closest friends are getting married and my waterworks just wouldn't stop.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah is ready for the wedding season, and makes her own contribution to the festive style file.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

'It's all in the details, isn't it?' says Sidharth Malhotra as he shares a picture from the sets.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan Bahl/Instagram

Pranutan Bahl takes a mirror selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur is 'just a love letter girl in a double tap world.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

'First snow at our home, and it's pure magic! Watching the fields turn into a winter wonderland feels like something out of a storybook,' says Amy Jackson, seen here with son Andreas.

Amy is pregnant with her second child, and her first with husband Ed Westwick.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Up close with Erica Fernandes.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

