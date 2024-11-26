Guess Who This Actress Is?

Sanya becomes a Mrs... Nimrat attends Diljit's concert... Plabita pouts...

She looks so familiar, doesn't she? Can you guess who this haseen actress is?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

She's Bollywood's dillruba, Taapsee Pannu, at an event in Delhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra looks stunning at the premiere of her film, Mrs. directed by Aarti Kadav, at IFFI.

Co-starring Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya, the film is a remake of the Malayalam must watch, The Great Indian Kitchen.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur attends Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Pune and gives us a quick review: 'Hona ni main recover... Simply the BESTESSSSSTTTTT concert I've EVER been to. @diljitdosanjh chardi kalaan, tuhada koi mukabla nahin!! Wahe guru mehr karan hamesha.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borathakur/Instagram

Can you pout like Plabita Borthakur?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta becomes ambassador for the Environmental Film Festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritiesh Deshmukh/Instagram

Ritiesh Deshmukh wishes son Riaan on his 10th birthday, 'My Dearest Riaan, I want to share a secret with you, I want to be honest and open with you.. I'm so flawed, I'm not a perfect dad and everyday I feel I want to do more for you but when I look at how you look at me, I see myself as a perfect dad, one that is loved by a beautiful boy and adored by his son and then I realise it's not me -- it's you my pillu -- you make me feel like I'm the best Dad in this world because you believe in me, you are strong and you make me feel that im doing something right.

'To all the adventurers, laughs and a 1000 + 1 football games -- you have me as your buddy, as your friend and your partner for life.

'I promise to climb the highest mountain for you my baby boy because you make this life so beautiful Happy Birthday Son Thank you for choosing me as your Baba.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar goes with the classic blue denim and white top style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neeti Mohan/Instagram

Neeti Mohan and her sisters Shakti and Mukti meet Sonu Nigam and writes, 'Subah subah Sonu Ji ke Darshan ho gaye aur kya chahiye @sonunigamofficial Jiiiiiiiiii.

'Your inner light brightens the world. The way you meet people with warmth is endearing and humbling. Thank you for being YOU and mesmerizing the world with your voice. And that Tanpura on throughout was giving pure morning bliss and divine feels. Unforgettable moment for us.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com