Pushpa 2 Finds Love In Patna

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun along with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a surprising move, Allu Arjun released the trailer of his much-awaited Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rule in Patna.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha called it a 'historical moment'.

"I welcome all the artists and technicians of the film at the historic Gandhi Maidan of Pataliputra. Today's event will be seen as a film revolution to promote the development of the film industry as well as tourism in Bihar. Till now, no trailer launch programme of any film was organised on such a large scale in Bihar," Sinha said.

IMAGE: Allu Arjun in Patna. Photograph: Kind courtesy T-Series/Instagram

Huge crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the film's leading cast, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

"Pushpa never bows down," declared Allu Arjun.

"Today, for a change, Pushpa does that before your love. On this occasion, I want to thank everyone across the nation. Thank you for the love you have shown for this film. Your love is the reason why this film was made so great and why everyone likes it so much. The film is going to be released grandly on December 5. I hope everyone likes it. Thank you, Bihar. Thank you, Patna."

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna in Patna. Photograph: Kind courtesy T-Series/Instagram

"I would like to thank all the people of Patna for showering so much love. I can assure you that your wait for this film will be more than worth it," Rashmika added.

Directed by Sukumar, Fahadh Faasil also stars in the film.

IMAGE: Security personnel had to lathi charge to control the massive crowd that gathered at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Fans created a stampede-like situation and security personnel had to use batons to control the crowds at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

People even climbed the structures erected at the venue to see the stars.

Later, crowds gathered at the hotel where Arjun was stationed for an hour or so and wanted pictures with him. Unfortunately, he couldn't oblige everyone.

IMAGE: Allu Arjun in Patna. Photograph: Kind courtesy T-Series/Instagram

"In the earlier film, we were testing the ground. This time, we have gone all-out to give the audience what I'd call the complete full-on Pushpa experience." Pushpa's sound recordist Resul Pookutty tells Subhash K Jha.

"If you thought Allu Arjun was a sensation in the first Pushpa film, wait till you see what he has done this time."

"Mark my words, it will be bigger than anything in recent times. The experience is beyond anything audiences expect."

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in Patna. Photograph: Kind courtesy T-Series/Instagram

Shatrughan Sinha couldn't be happier that the film's trailer released in his hometown.

"I am so glad Bihar is finally being taken seriously by the Indian film industry," he tells Subhash.

"The fact that a film as massive as Pushpa went to Patna to release its trailer is a matter of pride for us. Bihar gave the super-duper star Allu Arjun a massive welcome. In Bihar, we know how to honour our guests, especially someone like Allu Arjun, who has re-written the rules of the Indian box office.

