News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » 'I Got A Lot Of Comments Like 'Second-Hand', 'Used''

'I Got A Lot Of Comments Like 'Second-Hand', 'Used''

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 26, 2024 13:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Things haven't been a fairy tale but that does not mean that I sit in a corner cry about it and never ever have the courage to live again.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Just days before her former husband Naga Chaitanya gets married to Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her divorce, and what she was going through.

In an interview with Galatta India, the actress said, 'When a woman goes through a divorce, there's a lot of shame and stigma attached to it.

'I got a lot of comments like 'second-hand', 'used' and 'wasted life'. You're pushed into a corner where you're supposed to feel like you're a failure. You're supposed to feel guilt and shame that you were once married and now you're not. I do believe it can be really, really hard for families and girls who have gone through that.'

 

 

IMAGE: Samantha shows off her repurposed wedding dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Earlier this year, Samantha repurposed her white wedding gown for the Elle Sustainability Awards, and dyed it black.

In the interview, the Honey Bunny actor revealed her reasons for doing so: 'The reason why I did that was because I wanted to, and initially, that hurt. It really hurt and then I decided to flip it and that I'll own it.

'Yeah, I am separated and I am divorced. Things haven't been a fairy tale but that does not mean that I sit in a corner cry about it and never ever have the courage to live again.'

She clarified that she did not do it for revenge: 'It wasn't any kind of revenge or anything. It really wasn't a ginormous f*ck. Although it looked like it but it wasn't. It was like, 'Yes, this has happened and I know it and I'm not trying to hide from it. This is it, but it doesn't mean that my life ends there. It begins where it ends.

'I'm very, very happy right now. I have grown so much and I'm doing incredible work and I'm with incredible people. I'm looking forward to the next phase of my life absolutely.'

Samantha and Chay announced their separation in October 2021, just days before their fourth anniversary.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Only Chay and Sam know the truth'
'Only Chay and Sam know the truth'
PIX: Naga Chaitanya weds Samantha
PIX: Naga Chaitanya weds Samantha
Sobhita-Chay Wedding: All The Details
Sobhita-Chay Wedding: All The Details
Will Trump Be Adani's Saviour?
Will Trump Be Adani's Saviour?
'Jaiswal poised to inherit Tendulkar, Kohli's legacy'
'Jaiswal poised to inherit Tendulkar, Kohli's legacy'
Credit card spends rise 14.5% in Oct on festive buys
Credit card spends rise 14.5% in Oct on festive buys
A Walk Through Little India In Singapore
A Walk Through Little India In Singapore
More like this
Gorgeous! The New Era Of Samantha
Gorgeous! The New Era Of Samantha
Samantha Dreams Of Being A Mother
Samantha Dreams Of Being A Mother

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances