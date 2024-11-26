Aditya, Vir Das Make A Noise At Emmys

IMAGE: The Night Manager Director Sandeep Modi and Aditya Roy Kapur. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The Night Manager, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, lost out to the French show Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops Of God) at the International Emmy Awards 2024. The shows were nominated in Best Drama Series category.

The other contenders in the category were Australia's The Newsreader, Season 2 and Argentina's Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido, Season 2 (Yosi, the Regretful Spy).

IMAGE: Fleur Geffrier, Sam Kozhaya and Alfred Lot with the Drama Series award for Les Gouttes de Dieu. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Aditya Roy Kapur, who plays the titular part in The Night Manager, walked the red carpet with the show's director, Sandeep Modi.

Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, who play prominent parts, couldn't attend the awards ceremony.

The thriller also stars Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee.

IMAGE: Vir Das. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das, who won his first International Emmy Award last year for his Netflix special Landing, hosted the awards show.

What made his look extra special was the fact that he chose not to wear a designer label at the awards show.

Instead, he chose a new talent -- Shubhangi Bajpai from New Delhi -- to design his outfit. He wore a jacket over an embroidered white kurta and pants.

IMAGE: Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying won Best Performance by an Actress for her role in Hunger.

IMAGE: Maarten Millen and Olivier Goris with the award for Non-Scripted Entertainment for Restaurant Misverstand. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Restaurant Misverstand Season 2 (The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes) bagged The International Emmy for Non-Scripted Entertainment.

IMAGE: Timothy Spall with presenter Jane Seymour. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

British actor Timothy Spall won Best Performance by an Actor for his performance in the four-part true crime TV drama series, The Sixth Commandment.