'Film Industry Isn't So Responsible For Nepotism'

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon at the In-Conversation session on Empowering Change - Women Leading the Way in Cinema at IFFI. Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

Kriti Sanon shared her thoughts on nepotism while speaking at the International Film Festival (IFFI) in Goa.

The National Award-winning actor said it takes time for someone without a 'film background' to get the opportunities they dream of.

"The industry has given me a very warm welcome since the time I have come," she said.

"Of course, when you don't belong to a film background, it takes time for you to get there. It takes time for you to get those opportunities you crave for. It takes time for you to even get those magazine covers."

"Everything is a bit of a struggle. But after two-three films, if you keep working hard and if you are at it, nothing can stop you."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureay

"I feel the industry is not so much responsible for nepotism. It's also the media and the audience," Kriti added.

"The audiences want to watch what the media is putting about certain star kids. Because the audience is interested in them, the industry feels that since the audience is interested, let's make a movie with them. So I think it's a circle."

"But I feel if you are talented, you will get there. If you're not talented, and if the connect is not there with the audiences, you will not get there."

Kriti also opened up about her dream roles.

"There are so many different kinds of roles that I haven't done yet, and I want to do them. I would love to be a superwoman. I think India me zyada ye hua hain. I would love to do action. I would also love to play a negative character."

IMAGE: I&B Joint Secretary Vrunda Manohar Desai felicitates Kriti. Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

"She had a touch of grey but woh touch tha. Thoda aur zyada grey wala character karna chahungi." she said, about her recent double role in Do Patti, where one of the characters has a jealous streak towards her twin sister. Read more about the film here.

"I would also love to do a biopic," she adds.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com