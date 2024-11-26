Heading To A Wedding? Wear That Sari Right!

It's time to dress up and slay like a diva because the wedding season is here!
If you're worried about how to make a Sari Statement, Namrata Thakker has got you covered!
We love Bhumi Pednekar's mirror-work sari. It's gold, it's stunning and such a head-turner.
Like Kajol, you can complete your sari look by adding a chunky belt.
Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in this custom Manish Malhotra drape, which has beautiful pastel hues and intricate thread work.
What enhances her style is the heavily embroidered floral blouse with full sleeves.
Khushi Kapoor wears another Manish Malhotra sari that's nothing less than an artwork.
Simple yet contemporary is definitely the way to go this season.
Ditch the usual red Banarasi sari and take a cue from Patralekhaa who looks striking in this designer maroon macrame drape sari with hibiscus petal embroidery and sequins.
Want to add some a retro vibe to your sari look?
Just team your drape with a pearl choker neckpiece and vintage sunnies. You can thank Karishma Tanna later.
Triptii Dimri shows us how a strapless corset blouse can amp up an otherwise simple sari.
A red sari with gold jewellery is a timeless combination and Mouni Roy gives it a modern twist.
A white drape may not be anyone's first choice for a wedding but Jennifer Winget's organza sari with handcrafted zardosi, French knots, aari work and dori embroidery is not only classy but screams opulence.
Plus, those red lips.
Pair your satin silk drape with a tube blouse, featuring a bold and voguish neckline.
Props to Nushrratt Bharuccha for pulling it off like a pro.
