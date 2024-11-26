Heading To A Wedding? Wear That Sari Right!

It's time to dress up and slay like a diva because the wedding season is here!

If you're worried about how to make a Sari Statement, Namrata Thakker has got you covered!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

We love Bhumi Pednekar's mirror-work sari. It's gold, it's stunning and such a head-turner.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Like Kajol, you can complete your sari look by adding a chunky belt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in this custom Manish Malhotra drape, which has beautiful pastel hues and intricate thread work.

What enhances her style is the heavily embroidered floral blouse with full sleeves.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor wears another Manish Malhotra sari that's nothing less than an artwork.

Simple yet contemporary is definitely the way to go this season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Ditch the usual red Banarasi sari and take a cue from Patralekhaa who looks striking in this designer maroon macrame drape sari with hibiscus petal embroidery and sequins.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Want to add some a retro vibe to your sari look?

Just team your drape with a pearl choker neckpiece and vintage sunnies. You can thank Karishma Tanna later.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Triptii Dimri shows us how a strapless corset blouse can amp up an otherwise simple sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

A red sari with gold jewellery is a timeless combination and Mouni Roy gives it a modern twist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

A white drape may not be anyone's first choice for a wedding but Jennifer Winget's organza sari with handcrafted zardosi, French knots, aari work and dori embroidery is not only classy but screams opulence.

Plus, those red lips.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Pair your satin silk drape with a tube blouse, featuring a bold and voguish neckline.

Props to Nushrratt Bharuccha for pulling it off like a pro.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com