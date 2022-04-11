Who is KISSING Rakhi Sawant?

Bigg Boss 15 contestant and choreographer Nishant Bhat celebrated his birthday by inviting his buddies from the reality show.
Please click on the images for a look at the attendees.
IMAGE: Rakhi Sawant sure knows how to make heads turn.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Birthday boy Nishant Bhat.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Whatever their equation may have been on Bigg Boss, all the bad vibes are forgotten outside the house!
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Rakhi kisses him right back.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash arrives with boyfriend Karan Kundrra.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Nishant's bestie Pratik Sehajpal .
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Rashami Desai.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Singer Akasa Singh.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Amruta Khanvilkar was not a BB contestant, but she does make her presence felt in an LBD.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Urfi Javed's styles has got everyone's attention lately.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Divya Agarwal.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain put in an appearance.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Arjun Bijlani escorts wife Neha Swami.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Choreographer Geeta Kapoor with Rakhi.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Terence Lewis.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Mukti Mohan and Shakti Mohan.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Vishal Aditya Singh.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar