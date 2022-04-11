Who is KISSING Rakhi Sawant?

Bigg Boss 15 contestant and choreographer Nishant Bhat celebrated his birthday by inviting his buddies from the reality show.

Please click on the images for a look at the attendees.

IMAGE: Rakhi Sawant sure knows how to make heads turn.

IMAGE: Birthday boy Nishant Bhat.

IMAGE: Whatever their equation may have been on Bigg Boss, all the bad vibes are forgotten outside the house!

IMAGE: Rakhi kisses him right back.

IMAGE: Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash arrives with boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

IMAGE: Nishant's bestie Pratik Sehajpal .

IMAGE: Rashami Desai.

IMAGE: Singer Akasa Singh.

IMAGE: Amruta Khanvilkar was not a BB contestant, but she does make her presence felt in an LBD.

IMAGE: Urfi Javed's styles has got everyone's attention lately.

IMAGE: Divya Agarwal.

IMAGE: Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain put in an appearance.

IMAGE: Arjun Bijlani escorts wife Neha Swami.

IMAGE: Choreographer Geeta Kapoor with Rakhi.

IMAGE: Terence Lewis.

IMAGE: Mukti Mohan and Shakti Mohan.

IMAGE: Vishal Aditya Singh.

