News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Guess What Rakul is EATING

Guess What Rakul is EATING

By Rediff Movies
April 09, 2022 12:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Abhay meets Oscar nominees... Ali Fazal bumps into Narcos star... Tara has breakfast in a pool...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Rakul Singh: 'Carbs? Sugar? Keto? No way! I am going to relish this fresh, ripe jackfruit for its goodness @munmun.ganeriwal says this summer fruit is rich in carbs but the kinds that is fibrous and loaded with nutrients. Go, get one for yourself NOW!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria enjoys breakfast in the pool in the Maldives.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kavita Kaushik goes biking.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavita Kaushik/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Laxmi Raai works out in a gym.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ali Fazal meets Narcos star Pedro Pascal on a flight and writes, 'He's the last of them and mines a Khufiya Khabar i cannot share!! @pascalispunk nice bumping into you!! If i wasn't snoring my ass off through the flight i would've spoken about #Narcos and #mirzapur crossovers. Au revoir! Wish you the best.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Abhay Deol meets Oscar-nominated documentary Writing With Fire Producer Anurima Bhargava and Directors Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh and submits his selfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
What is Katrina MISSING?
What is Katrina MISSING?
Gullak 3 Review
Gullak 3 Review
Abhay 3 Review
Abhay 3 Review
Indian student shot dead in Canada
Indian student shot dead in Canada
Yeh Hai India: Hippos Get Hot Too!
Yeh Hai India: Hippos Get Hot Too!
India declares Hafiz Saeed's son as terrorist
India declares Hafiz Saeed's son as terrorist
What Fell From The Sky In Maharashtra?
What Fell From The Sky In Maharashtra?

More like this

How Vaani Got Ready For An Awards Night

How Vaani Got Ready For An Awards Night

Salman To DIRECT Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Salman To DIRECT Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances