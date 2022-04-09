Guess What Rakul is EATING

Abhay meets Oscar nominees... Ali Fazal bumps into Narcos star... Tara has breakfast in a pool...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Rakul Singh: 'Carbs? Sugar? Keto? No way! I am going to relish this fresh, ripe jackfruit for its goodness @munmun.ganeriwal says this summer fruit is rich in carbs but the kinds that is fibrous and loaded with nutrients. Go, get one for yourself NOW!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram
IMAGE: Tara Sutaria enjoys breakfast in the pool in the Maldives.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram
IMAGE: Kavita Kaushik goes biking.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavita Kaushik/Instagram
IMAGE: Laxmi Raai works out in a gym.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram
IMAGE: Ali Fazal meets Narcos star Pedro Pascal on a flight and writes, 'He's the last of them and mines a Khufiya Khabar i cannot share!! @pascalispunk nice bumping into you!! If i wasn't snoring my ass off through the flight i would've spoken about #Narcos and #mirzapur crossovers. Au revoir! Wish you the best.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram
IMAGE: Abhay Deol meets Oscar-nominated documentary Writing With Fire Producer Anurima Bhargava and Directors Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh and submits his selfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram