Who Is Alice Kaushik?

During the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan had declared that Vivian Dsena and Alice Kaushik would end up being the two top contestants this year. The prediction was made before the game even started.

So who is Alice anyway?

And will she really be among the finalists this season?

Namrata Thakker takes a close look at her through her Instagram feed.

Born and brought up in Delhi, Alice moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

Alice started modeling and made her acting debut with the mythological show, Suryaputra Karna in 2015.

The 26-year-old actress went on to act in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum where she played a negative role and earned a lot of praise.

She became a household name after acting in Pandya Store opposite Kanwar Dhillon.

Her onscreen chemistry with Kanwar was terrific and the two started dating in real too.

Here's Alice celebrating Kanwar's 31st birthday in style.

She writes, 'You are the most important person to me. Wherever you are, is my safe place. You fill the gaps, the empty spaces in my life with so much honesty. My boyfriend, my best friend, my whole-family-in-one-person and at times my girlfriend too.

'I have loved you every day with all my heart, since we fell in love. Even on the sour days, just as you have loved me.'

Alice lost both her parents.

While her father died in 2016, her mother succumbed to a heart condition last year.

Mandatory selfie before heading for a Taylor Swift concert.

Here's Alice with Peppy Kaushik.

Throwback to Alice and Kanwar enjoying garba night in Jodhpur.

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Alice has formed a close bond with Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra.

They have become so close that Alice suffered a panic attack when Mishra was asked to leave the BB house after being voted out by a majority of the contestants.

But fans and Alice don't have to worry because Avinash is back in the game.

