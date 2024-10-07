Bigg Boss 18 Looks Very HOT!

First of all, Nia Sharma will not be in Bigg Boss 18.

There was a lot of buzz about this actor participating in the reality show, but fans will have to wait a little longer to see her on this reality show.

The newest season kicked off over the weekend with yet another interesting line-up of contestants, a grand house theme that looks like it's straight out of Game Of Thrones, and, of course, host Salman Khan.

Namrata Thakker looks at the contestants this season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chaahat Panday/Instagram

Television actor Chaahat Panday was the first one to arrive on stage and she looked completely enamoured by Salman.

It will be interesting to see how she will handle the house politics.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehzada Dhami/Instagram

Actor Shehzada Dhami from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was the next to step inside the house. He's good looking but seems arrogant, and that's a perfect blend for a show like Bigg Boss.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avinash Mishra/Instagram

Another good looking television actor in the house is Avinash Mishra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shirodkar/Instagram

Will Shilpa Shirodkar give her fellow contestants a run for their money?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejinder Bagga/Instagram

Then there is BJP politician Tejinder Bagga who is known for his controversial tweets.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shrutika Arjun/Instagram

Tamil actress Shrutika Arjun joins the bandwagon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chum Darang/Instagram

Gorgeous Badhaai Do actress Chum Darang returns to showbiz with this show.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Veer Mehra/Instagram

After winning Khatron Ke Khiladi this year, will Karan Veer Mehra win Bigg Boss 18 too?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajat Dalal/Instagram

Fitness trainer and social media influencer Rajat Dalal is expected to stir a lot of drama this season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Muskan Bamne/Instagram

Could Anupamaa actress Muskan Bamne win the show?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Khan /Instagram

Celebrity Life coach Arfeen Khan and wife Sara Khan are the only couple to enter the show this year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Eisha Singh /Instagram

Actress Eisha Singh is the Colors TV face this year. Will the makers be biased towards her? Only time will tell.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Sharma /Instagram

Famous for her viral dance videos on social media, Hema Sharma is definitely the teekhi mirchi for this season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

He's handsome, he's talented and has a big fan following. We all know who Vivian Dsena is.

After conquering our hearts, will he conquer the Bigg Boss title?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alice Kaushik/Instagram

Pandya Store actress Alice Kaushik was the last to enter the show. Will she be the last one to leave the show as well?