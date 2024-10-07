Bigg Boss 18 Looks Very HOT!

First of all, Nia Sharma will not be in Bigg Boss 18.
There was a lot of buzz about this actor participating in the reality show, but fans will have to wait a little longer to see her on this reality show.
The newest season kicked off over the weekend with yet another interesting line-up of contestants, a grand house theme that looks like it's straight out of Game Of Thrones, and, of course, host Salman Khan.
Namrata Thakker looks at the contestants this season.
Television actor Chaahat Panday was the first one to arrive on stage and she looked completely enamoured by Salman.
It will be interesting to see how she will handle the house politics.
Actor Shehzada Dhami from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was the next to step inside the house. He's good looking but seems arrogant, and that's a perfect blend for a show like Bigg Boss.
Another good looking television actor in the house is Avinash Mishra.
Will Shilpa Shirodkar give her fellow contestants a run for their money?
Then there is BJP politician Tejinder Bagga who is known for his controversial tweets.
Tamil actress Shrutika Arjun joins the bandwagon.
Gorgeous Badhaai Do actress Chum Darang returns to showbiz with this show.
After winning Khatron Ke Khiladi this year, will Karan Veer Mehra win Bigg Boss 18 too?
Fitness trainer and social media influencer Rajat Dalal is expected to stir a lot of drama this season.
Could Anupamaa actress Muskan Bamne win the show?
Celebrity Life coach Arfeen Khan and wife Sara Khan are the only couple to enter the show this year.
Actress Eisha Singh is the Colors TV face this year. Will the makers be biased towards her? Only time will tell.
Famous for her viral dance videos on social media, Hema Sharma is definitely the teekhi mirchi for this season.
He's handsome, he's talented and has a big fan following. We all know who Vivian Dsena is.
After conquering our hearts, will he conquer the Bigg Boss title?
Pandya Store actress Alice Kaushik was the last to enter the show. Will she be the last one to leave the show as well?