Bigg Boss 18: Who Is Nyrraa Banerji?

She's gorgeous, she talented but Nyrraa Banerji is having a tough time finding her footing in Bigg Boss 18.

Initially, the actress was being touted as one of the strongest contestants this season.

But with each passing day, she seems to be confused with her game plan all over the place.

While we hope Nyrraa gets back in the race soon, Namrata Thakker finds out what's Ms Banerji like in real life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nyrraa Banerji/Instagram

Born as Madhurima Banerjee on May 14, 1987, the actress changed her name to Nyrraa for professional reasons.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nyrraa Banerji/Instagram

She's well-versed in Hindustani classical music and ghazals because of her mom. She's a trained Kathak dancer too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nyrraa Banerji/Instagram

Snuggle time with her paw buddy!

In 2009, Nyrraa made her acting debut with the Telugu film Aa Okkadu. The following year, she went on to star in three more Telugu movies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nyrraa Banerji/Instagram

In 2012, she made her Hindi film debut with Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal. Since then, she has acted in several Tamil and Kannada movies as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nyrraa Banerji/Instagram

Celebrating her birthday in style!

Nyrraa has experience working behind the camera as she assisted Director Tony D'Souza on his film Azhar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nyrraa Banerji/Instagram

With her mommy dearest Nandiita Banerjjee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nyrraa Banerji/Instagram

In 2019, Nyrraa made her presence felt on the small screen and went on to act in the hit supernatural drama, Divya Drishti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nyrraa Banerji/Instagram

Coming to her personal life, the stunning actress was rumoured to be dating fellow TV actor and her Rakshabandhan co-star Nishant Malkhani.

The two were even considering getting married. However, they parted ways realising they were better suited as friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nyrraa Banerji/Instagram

Last year, the 37 year old participated in the adventure reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, But she couldn't lift the trophy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nyrraa Banerji/Instagram

Will she win her first reality show title this year with Bigg Boss? Or will she get eliminated sooner than later because of her weak gameplay?

