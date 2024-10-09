News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Will Vivian Win Bigg Boss 18?

Will Vivian Win Bigg Boss 18?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
October 09, 2024 09:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Television heartthrob Vivian Dsena is among the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 18.

And why not? He's handsome, he's talented, he has a huge fan base and he's been making his presence felt in the BB house from the moment he stepped in.

But what's Vivian like in real life? Namrata Thakker takes a closer at him through his Instagram feed.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

Born in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Vivian was passionate about football since the age of 10 but he ended up making his career in world of showbiz.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

In 2008, Vivian made his acting debut with the show Kasamh Se. Two years later, he became a household name after playing the lead in the hit supernatural show,Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

From 2012 to 2014, the 36 year old was seen on the hit romantic show Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and his portrayal of Rishabh Kundra earned him praise as well as awards.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

When he's not acting, he's on the field playing football.

Did you know Vivian is a die-harD Messi fan?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

On the sets of Udaariyaan with his co-star, Twinkle Arora.

Apart from Udaariyaan, Vivian has also done shows like Sirf Tum and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

Here's Vivian celebrating with the cast of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as they complete 700 episodes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

Attending the Manama Entrepreneurship Week in Bahrain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

Vivian, who has done reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, was earlier married to his Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani co-star Vabhiz Dorabjee.

The two tied the knot in 2013 but filed for divorce in 2016.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

In 2022, Dsena married Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly and they have a beautiful daughter together.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

Vivaan hasn't won any reality show title till now. But will that change this year? Will he lift the Bigg Boss trophy?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Bigg Boss 18 Looks Very HOT!
Bigg Boss 18 Looks Very HOT!
Will Andhadhun Have A Sequel? Find Out!
Will Andhadhun Have A Sequel? Find Out!
Sharvari Looks Fit And Fab
Sharvari Looks Fit And Fab
Meet England fans' Player of the Year
Meet England fans' Player of the Year
M&As back in action, up 14% in 1st 9 months
M&As back in action, up 14% in 1st 9 months
Battle for J-K, Haryana: THE VERDICT
Battle for J-K, Haryana: THE VERDICT
How Rekha Became REKHA!
How Rekha Became REKHA!

More like this

Emraan Gets Injured While Shooting

Emraan Gets Injured While Shooting

Govinda Shows Minister His Injured Leg

Govinda Shows Minister His Injured Leg

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances