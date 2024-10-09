Will Vivian Win Bigg Boss 18?

Television heartthrob Vivian Dsena is among the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 18.

And why not? He's handsome, he's talented, he has a huge fan base and he's been making his presence felt in the BB house from the moment he stepped in.

But what's Vivian like in real life? Namrata Thakker takes a closer at him through his Instagram feed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

Born in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Vivian was passionate about football since the age of 10 but he ended up making his career in world of showbiz.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

In 2008, Vivian made his acting debut with the show Kasamh Se. Two years later, he became a household name after playing the lead in the hit supernatural show,Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

From 2012 to 2014, the 36 year old was seen on the hit romantic show Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and his portrayal of Rishabh Kundra earned him praise as well as awards.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

When he's not acting, he's on the field playing football.

Did you know Vivian is a die-harD Messi fan?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

On the sets of Udaariyaan with his co-star, Twinkle Arora.

Apart from Udaariyaan, Vivian has also done shows like Sirf Tum and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

Here's Vivian celebrating with the cast of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as they complete 700 episodes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

Attending the Manama Entrepreneurship Week in Bahrain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

Vivian, who has done reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, was earlier married to his Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani co-star Vabhiz Dorabjee.

The two tied the knot in 2013 but filed for divorce in 2016.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

In 2022, Dsena married Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly and they have a beautiful daughter together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivian Dsena/Instagram

Vivaan hasn't won any reality show title till now. But will that change this year? Will he lift the Bigg Boss trophy?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com