Will Vivian Win Bigg Boss 18?

Television heartthrob Vivian Dsena is among the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 18.
And why not? He's handsome, he's talented, he has a huge fan base and he's been making his presence felt in the BB house from the moment he stepped in.
But what's Vivian like in real life? Namrata Thakker takes a closer at him through his Instagram feed.
Born in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Vivian was passionate about football since the age of 10 but he ended up making his career in world of showbiz.
In 2008, Vivian made his acting debut with the show Kasamh Se. Two years later, he became a household name after playing the lead in the hit supernatural show,Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.
From 2012 to 2014, the 36 year old was seen on the hit romantic show Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and his portrayal of Rishabh Kundra earned him praise as well as awards.
When he's not acting, he's on the field playing football.
Did you know Vivian is a die-harD Messi fan?
On the sets of Udaariyaan with his co-star, Twinkle Arora.
Apart from Udaariyaan, Vivian has also done shows like Sirf Tum and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.
Here's Vivian celebrating with the cast of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as they complete 700 episodes.
Attending the Manama Entrepreneurship Week in Bahrain.
Vivian, who has done reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, was earlier married to his Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani co-star Vabhiz Dorabjee.
The two tied the knot in 2013 but filed for divorce in 2016.
In 2022, Dsena married Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly and they have a beautiful daughter together.
Vivaan hasn't won any reality show title till now. But will that change this year? Will he lift the Bigg Boss trophy?
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com