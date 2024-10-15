Bigg Boss 18: Just Who Is Chum Darang?

: Just Who Is Chum Darang?

She's a model, a beauty pageant winner, a social activist and an actor.

Will Chum Darang add another feather to her cap by winning the Bigg Boss title in its 18th season?

But before that, Namrata Thakker takes a closer look at her through her Instagram feed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chum Darang/Instagram

Born in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, Chum started her pageant journey when she just 16. She was one of the finalists of North East Diva 2014 and the second runner-up at Miss Himalaya 2015.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chum Darang/Instagram

In 2016, she participated in Miss Earth India and went to represent the country at Miss Asia World 2017.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chum Darang/Instagram

Chum kicked off her acting career in 2020 by playing a small role in the Web series Paatal Lok,

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chum Darang/Instagram

In 2022, Ms Darang got her big break and was seen as Bhumi Pednekar's love interest in the hit comedy-drama Badhaai Do, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chum Darang/Instagram

The same year, she also acted in the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chum Darang/Instagram

Chum is also a successful entrepreneur and runs a cafe called Cafe Chum in her hometown, Pasighat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chum Darang/Instagram

She has been recognised by the governor of Arunachal Pradesh for her work as a social activist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chum Darang/Instagram

Chum is currently inside the Bigg Boss house and though she's not as popular as some of the television faces, the gorgeous actress has already made an impact, courtesy her fiery personality and attitude.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chum Darang/Instagram

On day 1 itself, Chum got into a verbal spat with contestant Shehzada Dhami after he passed racist remarks about her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chum Darang/Instagram

Dhami made fun of Chum's heritage which irked her, and she gave it right back. Since then, audiences have been rooting for her on social media, making her a strong contender to win the Bigg Boss 18 trophy.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com