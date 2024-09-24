Who Are Those Flowers For, Alia?

Ananya has CTRL... Raashii enjoys a cuppa... Asha Parekh in Australia...
Alia Bhatt promotes her new film Jigra as she sings its theme song, 'Phoolon ka taaro ka, sabka kehna hai #JigraTrailer ab jald hi aa raha hai.'
After Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday gets together with Vihaan Samat once again to play a romantic couple in the thriller, CTRL.
Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, CTRL -- about excessive dependency on technology -- streams on Netflix from October 4.
Raashii Khanna had a 'tea-riffic day!'
Sonakshi Sinha watches you watching her.
Shamita Shetty shares a happy picture with mother Sunanda Shetty and sister Shilpa Shetty.
Amala Paul feels she's growing along with her son Ilai.
Prajakta Koli explores New York.
Shriya Saran holidays in Thailand.
Shehnaaz Gill slays in red.
Asha Parekh enjoys the Blue Mountains in Australia.
Kunal Kemmu is, 'Living life in the fast lane and experiencing the rush of #F1 in #Singapore for the first time has been totally amazing.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com