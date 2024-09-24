News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who Are Those Flowers For, Alia?

Who Are Those Flowers For, Alia?

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 24, 2024 10:09 IST
Ananya has CTRL... Raashii enjoys a cuppa... Asha Parekh in Australia...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt promotes her new film Jigra as she sings its theme song, 'Phoolon ka taaro ka, sabka kehna hai #JigraTrailer ab jald hi aa raha hai.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

After Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday gets together with Vihaan Samat once again to play a romantic couple in the thriller, CTRL.
Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, CTRL -- about excessive dependency on technology -- streams on Netflix from October 4.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna had a 'tea-riffic day!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha watches you watching her.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita Shetty shares a happy picture with mother Sunanda Shetty and sister Shilpa Shetty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul feels she's growing along with her son Ilai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli explores New York.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran holidays in Thailand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill slays in red.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Parekh/Instagram

Asha Parekh enjoys the Blue Mountains in Australia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu is, 'Living life in the fast lane and experiencing the rush of #F1 in #Singapore for the first time has been totally amazing.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
