Sharvari Wants You To Pinch Her!

Film folk glammed up for the Navbharat Times newspaper's 74th anniversary celebrations at the NBT Utsav 2024 awards.

Sharvari won the Best Actress of the Year award and wants someone to 'pinch' her!

Ananya Panday is 'humbled and grateful' by the Outstanding Performer of the Year award.

Bhumi Pednekar won the Champion of Conscious Cinema award for Bhakshak, a film that explores the horrors of child abuse.

Karisma Kapoor won the Timeless Icon of Indian Cinema award.

Radhikka Madan won the Breakthrough Performer of the Year award.

Hina Khan, who has been battling cancer, won the Inspirational Personality of the year award.

Navya Naveli Nanda won the award for Social Entrepreneur of the Year.

Prajakta Koliwon the award for Influential Digital Personality of the Year.

Kartik Aaryan won the Best Actor award for Chandu Champion.

MunjyaA ctor Abhay Verma won the Rising Star of the Year award.

Kiran Rao has reason to smile as her second film Laapataa Ladies is on its way to Oscars 2025. Here, she is with NBT journalist Rekha Khan,

Rupali Ganguly,

Pankaj Tripathi.

Shankar Mahadevan.

Suresh Wadkar.

Sonu Sood,

Imtiaz Ali.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com