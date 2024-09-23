News
Rediff.com  » Movies » The Malayalam Lullaby Ranbir Sings To Raha

The Malayalam Lullaby Ranbir Sings To Raha

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 23, 2024 11:05 IST
IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with their daughter Raha. Photograph: The late Pradeep Bandekar
 

Just what are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor like as parents?

Alia gives us a peek into their lives on the season premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, on which she was a special guest, along with Karan Johar, to promote their film, Jigra.

'Raha and Ranbir's relationship is one for the ages. There's a friendship between them. He invents random games with Raha,' Alia said.

'He will be like, "Do you want to go and touch the clothes in the cupboard?" And Raha will say "Yes". Then they will go and have a sensory play with the clothes and shirts. He will tell her, "This is velvet, this is suede, this is cotton". And he will make that into a very serious thing,' Alia explained with a smile.

'He even sings Unni Vava Vo. It is a lullaby. Our nurse has been singing it to Raha since day one. So when Raha wants to sleep, she says, "Mama Vavo" or "Papa Vavo". That is her cue to go to sleep. Now Ranbir has learnt how to sing the Malayalam song for her,' she says.

Unni Vava Vo is a song from the 1991 Malayalam film, Sandhwanam.

REDIFF MOVIES
