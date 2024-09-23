'Thank You For Choosing Me'

Bollywood celebrated Daughter's Day with beautiful pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

Bhavana Pandey shares a picture of daughters Ananya and Rysa and wishes them, 'Keep Shining my beautiful girls love you both Happy Daughter Day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Soni Razdan shares a picture of daughters Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatand writes, 'There's nowhere else I'd rather be than with you two and with us three. Happy Daughters Day to the best daughters in the world.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol shares a picture of mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukherji and writes, 'Happy daughters day to all these gorgeous girls .. and of course my diva, and to all those I know and those I don't .. we don't need a day to celebrate that we are daughters but it sure feels good.. and all we need is a chance to eat cake anyways. #tanuja #happydaughtersday.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol also shares a picture of mum Tanuja with her daughter Nysa Devgan,

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa Chadha takes a picture from a pregnancy shoot to wish her daughter: 'Maya Angelou said "My mother shed her protective love down around me and without knowing why, people sensed I had value".

'You will always have value, lil girl.

'These photos were taken in month 9 of my pregnancy by @harshphotography11 . The sacred geometry symbols on my body have been painted by @avantika_1988 or @womenpow The flower of life on my navel, and the symbol of the divine feminine on my chest. Little did I know at the time that I would have a daughter.

'Woman. Sacred vessel of the universe, clones herself to make another in her image.

'(Happy Daughter's day little girl. We will see these pictures together one day, where you posed inside and I was bursting at the seams... this one is for us, so outsiders can look but can't speak).'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sneha Reddy/Instagram

Allu Sneha Reddy with daughter Arha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Lakshmi Manchu with daughter Vidya Nirvana and mum Manchu Vidya Devi.

Lakshmi writes: 'To the one who fills my heart with endless joy and love -- Happy Daughter's Day! You are the sparkle in my life, the smile in my soul, and my greatest treasure. Watching you grow into the amazing person you are is my greatest blessing.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam/Instagram

Neelam wishes daughter Aahana, 'Happy daughter's day! #blessed and most precious.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash shares a playful picture with daughter Arna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

'Keep laughing always be happy,' Sanjay Kapoor wishes daughter Shanaya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

'My baby girl, Happy Daughters day my darling Samisha, thank you for choosing me,' says Shilpa Shetty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

'Daughters Day Everyday. Devi's Day Everyday,' says Bipasha Basu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajpal Naurang Yadav/Instagram

Rajpal Yadav wishes his three daughters, Harshita, Rehanshi and Jyoti (eldest daughter Jyoti is not in picture): 'Ek pita ke liye apni betiyon ka haath thamna sabse badi blessing hoti hai aur tum teeno ne meri life ko toh rangon se bhar diya hai jinke bina sab kuch pheeka lagta. Happy Daughter's Day, tum teeno sirf papa ki jaan hi nahi, Shaan bhi ho.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com