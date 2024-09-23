The CUTEST Pictures of Devi, Jeh, Raha

The best way to start your day? Take a look at these cutest pictures of star kids on social media.
Namrata Thakker gives us some loved-up visuals.
Bipasha Basu and her daughter Devi dish out fashion goals as they twin in yellow sharara sets for Ganpati festivities. Daddy Karan Singh Grover complements them beautifully in white.
Amala Paul and hubby Jagat Desai introduce their eight-month-old son Ilai to the world on the auspicious occasion of Onam.
Malti Marie closes her eyes as her parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal a kiss.
Pranitha Subhash and daughter Arna make a pretty picture, dressed in traditional clothes.
It's 'tough' to get the perfect family portrait when kids are around, ask Kareena Kapoor.
But Raha and Jeh liven up the picture and make it even cuter!
Zain Kapoor definitely gets the swag from daddy Shahid Kapoor.
Ileana D'Cruz and her partner Michael Dolan enjoy some play time with their son Koa Phoenix on his first birthday.
Gauahar Khan and son Zehaan are all smiles as they holiday in Switzerland.
Picnic time for Pankhuri Sharma and Gautam Rode with their twins Radhya and Raditya,
Ishita Dutta celebrates her birthday but it's son Vaayu who is giving us all kinds of happy feels with his infectious smile.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com