The CUTEST Pictures of Devi, Jeh, Raha

The best way to start your day? Take a look at these cutest pictures of star kids on social media.

Namrata Thakker gives us some loved-up visuals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu and her daughter Devi dish out fashion goals as they twin in yellow sharara sets for Ganpati festivities. Daddy Karan Singh Grover complements them beautifully in white.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul and hubby Jagat Desai introduce their eight-month-old son Ilai to the world on the auspicious occasion of Onam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti Marie closes her eyes as her parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal a kiss.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

Pranitha Subhash and daughter Arna make a pretty picture, dressed in traditional clothes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

It's 'tough' to get the perfect family portrait when kids are around, ask Kareena Kapoor.

But Raha and Jeh liven up the picture and make it even cuter!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Zain Kapoor definitely gets the swag from daddy Shahid Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz and her partner Michael Dolan enjoy some play time with their son Koa Phoenix on his first birthday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan and son Zehaan are all smiles as they holiday in Switzerland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gautam Rode/Instagram

Picnic time for Pankhuri Sharma and Gautam Rode with their twins Radhya and Raditya,

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishita Dutta/Instagram

Ishita Dutta celebrates her birthday but it's son Vaayu who is giving us all kinds of happy feels with his infectious smile.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com