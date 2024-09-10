'Ananya Gives It Her 100%'

'In anything in life, privilege helps.'

IMAGE: Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat in Call Me Bae.

Mumbai boy Vihaan Samat got a taste of Hollywood when he played a fleeting role in the Michael Keaton-starrer political drama Worth, while he was studying in the US.

He found recognition in India for his work in streaming shows Mismatched and Eternally Confused and Eager for Love.

The latest is Call Me Bae, where Vihaan plays Ananya Panday's wealthy husband.

"Since the time I started, I've been very clear that this is what I want to do, so I don't think I will quit," Vihaan tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

What's the joy of being a part of a Karan Johar production?

Somewhere along the line, it feels like your dream has come true.

While growing up, you see all his films -- big stars, lavish sets -- and he is also one of the biggest figures in the industry today.

Just like many others, I also hoped to work with him.

Also, out of all the places I've worked so far, I will say Dharma treats its actors very well.

They really care about you, make you feel valued, and make you happy about what you do.

IMAGE: Vihaan with team Call Me Bae. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vihaan Samat/Instagram

This is your second outing with Ananya, if we count Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming project Control. What amazes you about Ananya, both as a person and co-star?

We went to school together, so I've seen us from a young age. we weren't friends then, we were in different classes.

I would definitely call her a friend now.

It's not like we hang out every single day ,but she's very friendly and warm.

Around the time when we were discussing Call Me Bae and Control, I think there were discussions of Kho Gaya Hum Kahan. It had not come out yet, so I was really looking forward to seeing her act.

From the very first day on set, I was very happy to understand that she's completely present. Like 100 per cent.

She's focused. She's a professional. She gives it her all.

She really, really, loves what she does and does not care about the rest.

IMAGE: Ananya and Vihaan in Call Me Bae. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vihaan Samat/Instagram

How much did you identify with your character in Call Me Bae?

He's very wealthy and privileged.

He's a South Delhi billionaire.

So, this billionaire angle, I didn't really identify with to be honest (laughs), but you see certain people and you can pick out certain attributes and behaviors from them.

Each person is capable of all the emotions available to human beings. It's simply a matter of accessing it when it is required.

I brought out this alpha male sort of personality in me. I might not choose to be in it every single day of my life but you have to be comfortable bringing out that part on screen.

I'll admit it was fun.

It's interesting how you started your career with the Hollywood production Worth. How did that film happen to you?

It's a funny story, actually.

I was in the US after my college and was one of the finalists for ABC Talent Showcase which is done by this channel ABC every year. They choose 10 people out of 20,000 entries each year.

It allowed me to perform on Broadway for two days as a showcase for the industry.

Then I got my first agent in the US and started auditioning for movies and shows.

At that time, I was going for four-five auditions a week. There used to be long scripts at these auditions.

Looking back, that really trained me to handle demands and pressures of going into each room and giving it your one shot. And these were some big projects like Marvel films, channel shows, different seasons of existing shows, and new launches.

I landed this small audition for Worth and just went in. I didn't take it too seriously.

I did my take and remember the casting member was like laughing and saying, 'Yeah, yeah, that's it. That was fine.'

Then I got the call.

I realised my scene was with Michael Keaton. It was a classroom scene and Michael Keaton was coming there as a guest lecturer, and he's talking to all the students.

I remember during the shot, I was thinking that I never really wanted to become an actor but here, I was doing lines with Batman! I'm doing lines with a Golden Globe winner.

Life hits you and you're like, yeh kya chal raha hai? (what's happening?)

And it's really nice.

I was like, well, this is not a bad start.

Did you get to interact with Michael Keaton on the sets?

No, because I wasn't that prominent in the movie.

It was a one-day job.

They're usually very professional and segmented.

I remember sitting in that chair and he came in wearing headphones and a down jacket. He was getting into his zone. Once he was done, he spoke to the director for two minutes, looked at the classroom and then started saying his lines.

We didn't realise that the scene had started. There was no rehearsal or anything like that. It was interesting to see his process.

How did Bollywood happen to you after this brief stint in Hollywood?

After a point, you realise you need to go back home.

If you want to do stories and work in a place where you have to connect emotionally, those stories should be stories you relate to.

I'm happy to work in Hollywood and I can perform there, but the end of the day, the stories are not Indian. They're American.

There is a certain kind of relatability in India and a home wali feeling that I really love. I'm really happy that I'm here.

What were you studying in America?

I was at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts. I was studying theatre. I have a Bachelor's of Fine Arts degree in theatre.

I also have an Economics minor because Indian parents insist on a backup.

IMAGE: With Zoya Akhtar, who co-produced Eternally Confused and Eager for Love. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vihaan Samat/Instagram

What are your earliest memories of watching films?

Growing up, I used to say I want to be actor, singer, dancer, producer, stand-up comedian. Over time, I realised you have to pick one. So every year I dropped one.

Finally, by Standard 10, I decided that yes, I want to become an actor.

The thing is, you grow up seeing a lot of Bollywood around you, especially in Bombay. I was always fascinated by story-telling and stars.

My school had a very strict environment. There was a huge focus on subjects, other than anything creative.

For a child, it is important to give them creative liberty and I think that's what I was looking for.

We used to do school plays and that was very enjoyable for me. I used to be very excited performing on stage. Since then, I had that keeda (inclination).

College was a very different environment for me. It was in a different country.

You're exposed to so many things that you have never been exposed to.

In the US, I was exposed to teachers who had worked in Oscar-winning films and who had won Oscars themselves. One of my teachers had an Academy Award for documentary film-making in the '70s.

I watched the craziest documentaries in college, like a documentary called Dark Days, which is about people living in the New York subway in the '80s.

Then we watched documentaries about Syria.

I really appreciate that time because it opened my eyes to so many possibilities.

In my method acting classes, we studied American writers like Tennessee Williams and Arthur Miller and newer playwrights like Jesse Eisenberg, the actor from The Social Network. He has written some fantastic plays, really funny and quirky.

Then when I graduated at 22, I thought I should start finding work.

IMAGE: With Prajakta Koli in Mismatched. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vihaan Samat/Instagram

How different was the working environment when you moved back to India?

I came back to India when I was 23.

I shot Mismatched when I was 24.

I think the environment is pretty casual here.

People do casting on WhatsApp. It's not that they e-mail you and fix an appointment.

Also, the actor gets a lot more leeway in terms of what he would like to like to do with costumes and hair and how you'd like to take the lines. It depends on your seniority, of course.

How much does it help to have connections in the industry? What does it take to find your footing without that kind of assistance?

In anything in life, privilege helps.

Privilege means access. Access means connections.

Does it help? Of course, it does. In whatever you do.

I am privileged in the sense that I have a roof over my head.

I could go to a foreign university. I didn't have to worry about food on the table. I can live with my parents.

But I don't have an insider in the industry.

I asked whoever worked in entertainment around me to introduce me to casting directors. I started from there.

I got in touch with assistants of these casting directors, and I started auditioning.

I got work through auditions only.

I wish I could reach out to a producer and ask for a film.

IMAGE: With Control Director Vikramaditya Motwane. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vihaan Samat/Instagram

You once mentioned that you would let things affect you initially. Do you think you have a better understanding now of how the industry functions?

Oh yeah, definitely.

When you spend more time in something, there is a broader perspective.

I understand that there are periods of rain and periods of drought, and they will come and go.

And when it rains, it pours.

Since the time I started, I've been very clear that this is what I want to do, so I don't think I will quit.

When there are low days, I just say today is a low day and I'll accept it. I'll go to sleep, wake up tomorrow and it should be different. And most often, it is different.

All your projects have been on OTT so far. Are you on a lookout for your big screen debut?

Every actor would like to do mainstream films, but they should be offered.

A lot of actors' careers is not that much in their control. What is in their control is what comes to them or what they say no to.

I've been actively auditioning for a lot of things and my priorities are simply to tell a good story well.

Whenever a good story comes my way and if it is a mainstream film, I'm more than happy to do it.

In fact, conversations have already happened. But when there is an update, I will share it.

What are your forthcoming assignments?

Control is releasing on October 4.

We have a show called The Royals and the third season of Mismatched.