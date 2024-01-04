Who Are Khushi and Janhvi Dating?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were the latest guests on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, and the sisters opened up about their careers, relationship rumours, and losing mom Sridevi at a young age.

The Big Break

Karan Johar starts the episode by quizzing Khushi Kapoor about her acting debut in Netflix's The Archies.

The 23-year-old debutante answers, 'I had just come back from New York and had no intention of starting out at that point.

'When I went and auditioned, I was fully shaking and Zoya (Akhtar) was like, 'Baby, you have to calm down'. Hers was the first office I went to, the first audition I ever gave, so I was scared. She made it really easy for me. She calmed me down. She was amazing. But yeah, I was freaking out. I think it went well,' Khushi adds.

She reveals how she started crying when she cracked the audition.

'I really started howling and crying. I really cried because I knew I wanted to do this for the longest time. And in that moment, I was like, 'Okay, now it is happening for me and that too with Zoya. It was the most ideal situation for me and I got emotional.'

The Heartbreaking Moment

The episode took an emotional turn when Janhvi and Khushi spoke about what happened when they first heard about Sridevi's passing.

'It took me a while when it happened to kind of accept it. I think it suddenly hit me after a while. I was a bit confused then; I don't know. But I had Janhvi and I had dad and we were just kind of trying to...,' Khushi says.

Janhvi said that it was actually Khushi who comforted her despite being the younger sibling.

'One thing I remember is that when I got the call, I was in my room and I could hear wailing from Khushi's room. I think I barged into her room, but what I do remember, Karan, is that she looked at me and the minute she looked at me, she just stopped crying. She just sat next to me and started comforting me and I've never seen her cry about it since,' she recalls.

Khushi adds, 'I felt like I had to hold it together for everyone because I feel like I've always been the strong one.'

Horrors Of Online Trolling

KJo brings up online trolling and asks Khushi if she pays attention to negative comments written about her.

She replies, 'I do read certain things at times. I try not to, but you can't help but want to see what people are saying about you.

'I think the first hate comment I read about myself was when I was 11 or 12 years old. Once you keep seeing this, you kind of understand it's not coming from anything concrete. It's people are just taking their own insecurities out on you.'

The Dating

Dating is Karan Johar's favourite topic, and he asks Khushi about her rumoured relationship with The Archies co-actor Vedang Raina.

Reacting to his question, Khushi humorously says, 'I say false. It's not true.'

She adds, 'You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there is a row of people saying, 'Om and I are just good friends'.'

Karan also quizzes Janhvi about her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya.

'Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot,' the actress replies.

Showering praises on Pahariya, Janhvi adds, 'I will say this: I think not just for me but for her (Khushi) and for dad and for everyone in our family, he has been there from the start.'

'As a friend, in whatever capacity and not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or is a pushover, any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless, dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being for another human being.'

Dad's Favourite Child

Khushi proudly declares that among the four children -- Janhvi, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and herself -- she holds the title of being her dad Boney Kapoor's favourite child.

Janhvi confirms: 'Even as kids, I remember he would come home from work, like in the middle of a working day, and play with Khushi and say, 'Now I am recharged, Now I'll go back to work'. And I would be like, 'Hi, I am also here.'

Khushi adds: 'I was definitely always the favourite and now everyone has accepted it finally. They have dealt with it.'

When KJo said he believed Boney Kapoor got hyperemotional when he saw The Archies, Khushi says, 'Yeah, he cried. He was a bit emotional.'

Janhvi quips: 'A bit? I think he cried for three days. He wouldn't stop.'

Khushi adds, 'I would get random messages from him saying, 'You are so good, beta,' and it was really cute and sweet.'

The Flirty Text

During the rapid fire round, KJo asks Janhvi to reveal a flirty text that she got from a Bollywood actor.

She answers, 'Can I see all your beauty spots?'

KJo asks, 'Oh, you have that many beauty spots?'

Karan also asks Janhvi about the first thing that boys notice in her.

'I have been told that they notice my eyes, but they are always looking somewhere else,' she says with a laugh.