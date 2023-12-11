News
Step Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Home

Step Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Home

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 11, 2023 08:59 IST
Janhvi Kapoor opens the doors of her beautiful home in Mumbai, and takes us around.

Her dad Boney Kapoor joins her, and they reveal how every corner is deeply influenced by her late mom Sridevi.

Janhvi shares glimpses from her home on Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 7.

 

'In this entire process of shifting into a house, I have realised that a home isn't just the four walls that you buy. It's the choices. It's the love that you bring in, it's the feeling, it's the memories that you create in your house,' Janhvi says.

 

Janhvi got a lot of help from her daddy.

 

This is Janhvi's favourite corner in the house, and the place where she spent her first morning.

'It's so open. You can see the trees outside. The big windows, it stretches through this entire wall. We've basically tried to bring out more warmth through the artwork, through the paintings,' she says.

 

The corridor on the second floor is covered with photo frames that capture the history of the family.

 

The dining area.

 

The living room has a bar.

 

A closer look at the bar.

 

There's a lot of Sridevi in the house, including a black and white painting created by the movie legend. It is the first large painting she'd ever done.

 

There's a room designed just like their previous residence when Sridevi was alive.

'An exact 1:1 replica of what that house used to be like. These cushions, these sofas, carry the warmth of our old house into this space. It's many different worlds being meshed into one,' Janhvi says.

 

Chai party with father and daughter.

 

Janhvi's swimming pool.

REDIFF MOVIES
