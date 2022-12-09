News
Rediff.com  » Movies » 24 Hours With Janhvi Kapoor

24 Hours With Janhvi Kapoor

By Rediff Movies
December 09, 2022 13:10 IST
Janhvi Kapoor is currently juggling two films, Bawaal and Mr & Mrs Mahi.

But the young actor knows how to have a fun day once in a while.

She's on a quick vacation in the Maldives and shares her last 24 hours on social media.

 

'Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds and an endless ocean...' that's the kind of vacation Janhvi loves.

 

Her happy face.

 

The colourful, floral monokini matches her mood.

 

Ice cream, any one?

 

It's finger-lickin' good!

 

Beach babe.

 

Workouts are important, even when Janhvi's on vacation!

 

A room with a gorgeous view.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Rediff Movies
