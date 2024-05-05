News
Rediff.com  » News » Kangana's gaffe, slams 'Tejasvi Surya' in poll speech

Kangana's gaffe, slams 'Tejasvi Surya' in poll speech

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 05, 2024 22:24 IST
In a gaffe, actor and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kangana Ranaut mistakenly named her party colleague Tejasvi Surya while intending to target Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav during an election rally.

IMAGE: BJP candidate for Mandi, Kangana Ranaut holds a sword during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha election 2024, in Mandi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The faux pas also elicited a response from the former Bihar deputy chief minister.

Addressing a gathering in the Sundernagar area of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Friday, Ranaut -- the BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat -- while referring to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), said the opposition alliance is full of 'spoiled princes'.

 

"Bigde hue shehzadon ke ek party hai, chahe woh Rahul Gandhi ho jayen, jinhe chand mein aalo ugane ho; Tejasvi Surya ho jayen, jo apni gunda-gardi karte hai, machli uchal uchal ke khate hai (There is a party of spoiled princes like Rahul Gandhi who wants to grow potatoes on the moon or Tejasvi Surya who does hooliganism and shows off while eating fish)...," she had said, after which several netizens poked fun at her on social media.

Tejasvi Surya is the Bangalore South MP and the party's candidate from the same constituency while Tejashwi Yadav is an RJD leader who recently came under fire from the BJP after he posted a clip in which he is eating fish during the Navratri festival.

He had claimed that the footage was shot before the festivities began.

On Saturday, Yadav reacted to Ranaut's gaffe, sharing a clip of her speech with a cryptic remark, saying, "Yeh kaun mohtarma hain? (Who is this lady?)."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
