Where Ranbir-Alia Will Wed

Just where will Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor marry?

While the wedding venue has not been confirmed yet, reports point to the Vastu building in the upscale neighbourhood of Pali Hill, north west Mumbai, where Ranbir lives.

Apparently, the banquet hall in the building has been booked by RK.

The wedding festivities will start on April 13, with the wedding on April 15.

Please click on the images for a look at the likely wedding venue.

IMAGE: The entry to Ranbir's building, where he lives in the penthouse.

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: There has been a lot of activity in the building ahead of the wedding. Truckloads of plants have been arriving to spruce up the place in time for the big day.

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Meanwhile, the Krishna Raj bungalow, also in Pali Hill, which is still under reconstruction, has been decked up with lights.

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Alia and Ranbir will reportedly live in the Krishna Raj bungalow after construction is complete.

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: The bungalow was named after Ranbir's grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor, and it is where Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor moved after their 1980 wedding.

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Other movie celebrities who live close to the Krishna Raj bungalow are Gulzar, Saira Banu and Sanjay Dutt.

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com