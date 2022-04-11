Bollywood's Beautiful Bombay Weddings

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are supposed to marry this week.

While the couple is opting for an intimate wedding ceremony, we hear a star-studded reception will follow.

Ahead of Bollywood's big fat Punjabi wedding, Namrata Thakker looks at other Bollywood celebrities who hosted their nuptials in Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Bollywood fashionista Sonam married her long-time boyfriend Anand in a grand wedding spread across three days in Mumbai.

The marriage ceremony was held at Sonam's maternal aunt Kavita Singh's home in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal /Instagram

Singham actress Kajal tied the knot with Mumbai businessman Gautam in a quiet ceremony amidst the pandemic with only immediate family in attendance on October 30, 2020.

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012 in a registered marriage ceremony at his Bandra residence.

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan

Photograph: Rediff Archives

Despite media hordes camping outside the Bachchan bungalow, Prateeksha in Juhu, north west Mumbai, Aishwarya and Abhishek had a private wedding ceremony on April 20, 2007.

Neetu Singh-Rishi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Neetu and Chintu wed at the RK house in Chembur, north east Mumbai, in 1980, followed by a wedding reception at the RK studios.

The wedding festivities were spread across 20 days and both bride and groom fainted on their wedding evening due to exhaustion.

Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Genelia and Riteish's wedding was a five-day affair.

They first had a traditional Maharashtrian wedding at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai and later, a Catholic wedding in a church in suburban Bandra.

Twinkle Khanna-Akshay Kumar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

After dating for four years, Twinkle and Akshay got engaged in a lavish ceremony. They had a hush-hush wedding a month later in January 2001.

Kajol-Ajay Devgn

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/ Instagram

Kajol and Ajay had a quiet Maharastrian style wedding at the Devgn house in Juhu on February 24, 1999.

The wedding was attended by family members and friends and a dinner followed.

Kajol narrates her love story here.

Jaya Bhaduri-Amitabh Bachchan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

They had a low-key wedding at the Skylark building in Malabar Hill, south Mumbai.

Amitabh narrates how the wedding came to be here.

Dimple Kapadia-Rajesh Khanna

Photograph: Rediff Archives

Dimple was 15 years younger than Bollywood's first superstar when she married him in March 1973.

The wedding took place at Dimple's father Chunnibhai Kapadia's family bungalow in Juhu. Later, a grand reception was held at the then Hotel Horizon, also in Juhu.