'I will be there for all four days'

IMAGE: Meet the Bhatts: Rahul, Alia, Mahesh and Pooja. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/ Instagram

Rahul Bhatt has the privilege of being the only brother to sisters Pooja, Shaheen and Alia Bhatt.

Alia's wedding will be attended only by family members, her half brother Rahul Bhatt being one of them.

"Of course, I am going to be there for all four days of festivities and celebration," Rahul tells Subhash K Jha.

"Mujhe jo bhi bola jayega main karne ke liye haazir hoon (I will be there to take care of whatever I am asked to). After all, I am the bride's only brother."

Rahul confesses that he is very fond of his kid sister.

"She is a pudding," he says. "I am very fond of her. I think she is blessed. Look at her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi! It is world class though my favourite Alia performances are Highway, Udta Punjab and Gangubai Kathiawadi, in that order."

Rahul, who is a gym instructor, confesses he watches all of Alia's films.

He also admits that his troubled relationship with his father is now mended.

"We have come to terms with one another, a bit late in the day. But better late than never," he says.

"He calls me at least 10-11 times a day to ask about me. I know we've been through tumultuous times in our relationship, but thank God, we are close friends now."

The differences between Rahul Bhatt and his illustrious father Mahesh Bhatt, chronicled in Rahul's book Headley & I, which he co-authored with S Hussain Zaidi, were ironed out, thanks to elder sister Pooja Bhatt, who has been trying to get her father and brother on the same page.

"I have realised I have been a little harsh, unfair and selfish in judging him. I am now reaching out to him purely as a son with no expectations as an actor."