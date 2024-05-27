News
Where Are The Stars Holidaying?

Where Are The Stars Holidaying?

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 27, 2024 09:39 IST
Akshay walks his dog in London... Mouni is in Bali... Sonal in Dubai... And more!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Kirti Kulhari gives us a peek into her solo trip in Madrid.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Sharing a picture from her vacay, Kirti writes, 'Me, flowers, leaves, coffee and Madrid.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar, who has taken a break post shooting for Jolly LLB 3, is relaxing in London.

Taking his dog out on a stroll he writes, 'On today's agenda: Sniff, walk, repeat'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan shares a stunning picture from Dubai and says, rather mysteriously, 'Refusing to go under the knife.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy is in bewitching Bali.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah shares a picture and tells us, 'Travel diaries somewhere on earth'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill makes a pretty picture in Mauritius.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

Urvashi Dholakia shares a throwback picture and writes, 'DAMN!!! I soooo miss these times #mumbaiheat is driving me nuts'.

