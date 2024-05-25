News
Rediff.com  » Movies » When Modi Campaigned For Kangana

When Modi Campaigned For Kangana

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 25, 2024 08:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Guess who came to campaign for Kangana Ranaut on Friday, May 24, 2024?

The Bharatiya Janata Party's lead campaigner, Narendra D Modi, who addressed a rally in Mandi for Kangana, the BJP's candidate from the constituency.

Polling in Mandi is scheduled for Saturday, June 1.

 

IMAGE: Modi exchanges greetings with Kangana who presented him with a red rose. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi exchanges greetings with the BJP's senior Himachal leader, Jairam Thakur, who has guided Kangana's election campaign. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Thakur felicitates Modi as Kangana looks on. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi waves to BJP supporters. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Clearly, a Modi fan. Sorry Kangana :))) Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Supporters applaud Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: That's Kangana's mother Asha, right, and sister Rangoli, third from right, among the BJP supporters. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Team Kangana tweeted on X: 'The huge public gathering at the Paddal Ground in Mandi in the dignified presence of our illustrious Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Shri @jairamthakurbjp ji and all the dignitaries is a guarantee that 'Modi will come'. ' Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

 

IMAGE: Modi greets the gathering while Kangana stands with folded hands. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi seems to bless Kangana. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi bows before the crowd. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
