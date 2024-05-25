Preity Sparkles At Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta made an appearance at Cannes on Friday.

Pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the Internet in which Preity can be seen striking a stylish pose as she shows off her gorgeous gown.

Sharing the pictures, Preity writes, 'Oh Cannes so happy to be back.'

Preity is in Cannes to present the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography honour to veteran cinematographer Santosh Sivan.

She has worked with Santosh Sivan in several films including her debut movie Dil Se...

Preity made her Cannes debut in 2006 when she attended the premiere of two films The Wind That Shakes The Barley, starring future Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, and Paris, Je T'aime.

In 2013, Preity made a comeback on the French Rivera as the brand ambassador of the luxury watch brand, Chopard.

On the acting front, Preity returns to the movies with the Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947.