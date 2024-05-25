News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Preity Sparkles At Cannes

Preity Sparkles At Cannes

Source: ANI
May 25, 2024 06:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta made an appearance at Cannes on Friday.

Pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the Internet in which Preity can be seen striking a stylish pose as she shows off her gorgeous gown.

r in a bun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prity Zinta/Instagram

Sharing the pictures, Preity writes, 'Oh Cannes so happy to be back.'

Preity is in Cannes to present the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography honour to veteran cinematographer Santosh Sivan.

She has worked with Santosh Sivan in several films including her debut movie Dil Se...

Preity made her Cannes debut in 2006 when she attended the premiere of two films The Wind That Shakes The Barley, starring future Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, and Paris, Je T'aime.

In 2013, Preity made a comeback on the French Rivera as the brand ambassador of the luxury watch brand, Chopard.

On the acting front, Preity returns to the movies with the Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Aditi Grabs Eyeballs At Cannes
Aditi Grabs Eyeballs At Cannes
Urvashi Captivates Cannes
Urvashi Captivates Cannes
Mom-To-Be Deepika Shines Bright
Mom-To-Be Deepika Shines Bright
IPL 2024 Final: No One From T20 WC Team
IPL 2024 Final: No One From T20 WC Team
Shahbaz, Abhishek Weave A Spell
Shahbaz, Abhishek Weave A Spell
Bengaluru cafe blast: NIA arrests ex-terror convict
Bengaluru cafe blast: NIA arrests ex-terror convict
Teen Porsche driver's father, 5 others sent to jail
Teen Porsche driver's father, 5 others sent to jail

More like this

'For Me, Light And Shade Is The Melody'

'For Me, Light And Shade Is The Melody'

Indians Win Awards At Cannes

Indians Win Awards At Cannes

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances