Hasaranga: Pitches not an excuse for Sri Lanka's exit

IMAGE: Sri Lanka has failed to reach the knockout stages in any major ICC event since 2015. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

IMAGE: Sri Lanka has failed to reach

Sri Lankan skipper Wanindu Hasaranga admitted his team's shortcomings led to their early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024, despite a convincing win over Netherlands in their final group stage match.

While Sri Lanka secured a dominant 83-run victory at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Hasaranga acknowledged that blaming pitches for their overall performance wouldn't be a professional approach.

"We can't make excuses about pitches," Hasaranga stated at the post-match press conference. "Every team plays on the same surface. It's about adapting and changing our game. As Sri Lankan representatives, we need to take responsibility."

He identified the team's inability to adjust to varying conditions as a critical flaw. While praising Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for arranging a pre-tournament training camp, Hasaranga conceded that adapting to different pitches across the USA proved challenging.

"The training camp was crucial, but the pitches varied significantly across locations,"

This exit extends Sri Lanka's struggles in ICC tournaments since their 2014 T20 World Cup win. They haven't reached the knockout stages in any major ICC event except the 2015 ODI World Cup quarter-finals.

Looking at the Netherlands match, after losing the toss, Sri Lanka posted a strong 201/6 on the board. Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Angelo Mathews were the key contributors with the bat.

Netherlands started well in their chase with a 45-run opening partnership, but wickets fell steadily thereafter. Despite a valiant effort from skipper Scott Edwards, they were bowled out for 118 runs.

Nuwan Thushara bagged three wickets for Sri Lanka, while Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana chipped in with two wickets each. Asalanka was adjudged the Player of the Match for his explosive knock.

Sri Lanka finishes Group D with a win, two losses, and a no-result, collecting only three points. They bow out of the tournament alongside Netherlands, who managed just two points.