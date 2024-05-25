News
Anasuya Sengupta Makes History At Cannes

Anasuya Sengupta Makes History At Cannes

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 25, 2024 12:53 IST
IMAGE: Anasuya Sengupta walks the red carpet before her film The Shameless was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anasuya Sengupta/Instagram

Anasuya Sengupta became the first Indian to win the Best Actress award in the Un Certain Regard segment at the Cannes Film Festival.

Anasuya won the award for her performance in Bulgarian Director Constantin Bojanov's film, The Shameless, which also features Omara Shetty and well-known actress Mita Vashist in its star cast.

 

IMAGE: Anasuya Sengupta with Omara Shetty at the photocall in Cannes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anasuya Sengupta/Instagram

The Shameless follows a story of sex worker Renuka who flees a Delhi brothel after stabbing a policeman.

As per Variety, Anasuya dedicated her award 'to the queer community and other marginalised communities all around the world for so bravely fighting a fight they really shouldn't have to fight.

'You don't have to be queer to fight for equality, you don't have be colonised to know that colonising is pathetic -- we just need to be very, very decent human beings,' Anasuya added.

IMAGE: Anasuya Sengupta in The Shameless. Photograph: Kind courtesy Festival de Cannes/Instagram

Bojanov, an award-winning director, is Anasuya's Facebook friend who one day asked her to send an audition tape and took her by surprise and that started the acting career ofor the Jadavpur University graduate.

Kolkata-born Anasuya lives in Goa and has mainly worked as a production designer in Mumbai.

Her previous work includes being the production designer of Srijit Mukherjee's Forget Me Not in Netflix's 2021 Satyajit Ray anthology and Masaba Masaba.

REDIFF MOVIES
