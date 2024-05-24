JLo Or Kareena? Who Will You Watch On OTT?

Flight attendants, football coaches, renegade robots, underwater superheroes, it's all there on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Atlas

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Jennifer Lopez stars as a data analyst in the new Netflix sci-fi thriller, forced to set her reservations about AI technology and embrace its virtues in a bid to capture a rebel robot.

Maidaan

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan serves as reminder of the unsung heroics of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and the efforts he made to win gold at the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Crew

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon lend their pitch perfect talent to play a troika of disenchanted flight attendants smuggling gold for big bucks against Crew's comic shenanigans.

Rathnam

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Action, justice, self-styled vigilantism in a world teeming with violence against women form the many themes of this Vishal vehicle.

My Oni Girl

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

A shy teenager and demon girl embark on a mystical journey in search of the latter's mom in the Japanese anime flick.

O Baby

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Class wars ensue when a wealthy man's daughter falls for his estate manager's son in Ranjan Pramod's drama.

The Beach Boys

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

It's time for yet another music artist biopic to hit streaming space. The legendary 1960s surf rock band from California forms the focus of Disney's nostalgic documentary.

Shakhahaari

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

A vegetarian restaurant run by its endearing owner becomes the deadly venue for murderous impulses in Shakhahaari's moody thriller.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

In this sequel to Jason Momoa's standalone gig as Aquaman, the underwater DC superhero must save the world yet again from dark, devastating forces.

Past Lies

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

What happens when a long vanished high school friend of a group of seven successful women shows up years later -- dead? Past Lies explores the possibilities in its murky mystery.

Nahir

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

The real-life controversy that shook Argentina, Nahir tries to get at the bottom of a 19 year old's conviction -- for murder or crime of passion?

While We Watched

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: English, Hindi

Director Vinay Shukla's acclaimed documentary chronicles the challenges and difficulties of award-winning journalist Ravish Kumar at work against an increasingly controlled media climate.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

It's skadoosh time! Po's pursuit for the new Dragon Warrior leads him to riskier adventures, fun new companions and treacherous villains.