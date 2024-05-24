JLo Or Kareena? Who Will You Watch On OTT?

Flight attendants, football coaches, renegade robots, underwater superheroes, it's all there on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.
Atlas
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Jennifer Lopez stars as a data analyst in the new Netflix sci-fi thriller, forced to set her reservations about AI technology and embrace its virtues in a bid to capture a rebel robot.
Maidaan
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Ajay Devgn's Maidaan serves as reminder of the unsung heroics of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and the efforts he made to win gold at the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta.
Crew
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon lend their pitch perfect talent to play a troika of disenchanted flight attendants smuggling gold for big bucks against Crew's comic shenanigans.
Rathnam
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Action, justice, self-styled vigilantism in a world teeming with violence against women form the many themes of this Vishal vehicle.
My Oni Girl
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Japanese (with subtitles)
A shy teenager and demon girl embark on a mystical journey in search of the latter's mom in the Japanese anime flick.
O Baby
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
Class wars ensue when a wealthy man's daughter falls for his estate manager's son in Ranjan Pramod's drama.
The Beach Boys
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
It's time for yet another music artist biopic to hit streaming space. The legendary 1960s surf rock band from California forms the focus of Disney's nostalgic documentary.
Shakhahaari
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Kannada (with subtitles)
A vegetarian restaurant run by its endearing owner becomes the deadly venue for murderous impulses in Shakhahaari's moody thriller.
Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English
In this sequel to Jason Momoa's standalone gig as Aquaman, the underwater DC superhero must save the world yet again from dark, devastating forces.
Past Lies
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Spanish (with subtitles)
What happens when a long vanished high school friend of a group of seven successful women shows up years later -- dead? Past Lies explores the possibilities in its murky mystery.
Nahir
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Spanish (with subtitles)
The real-life controversy that shook Argentina, Nahir tries to get at the bottom of a 19 year old's conviction -- for murder or crime of passion?
While We Watched
Where to watch? Mubi
Language: English, Hindi
Director Vinay Shukla's acclaimed documentary chronicles the challenges and difficulties of award-winning journalist Ravish Kumar at work against an increasingly controlled media climate.
Kung Fu Panda 4
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
It's skadoosh time! Po's pursuit for the new Dragon Warrior leads him to riskier adventures, fun new companions and treacherous villains.