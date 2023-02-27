When Shah Rukh Was Raw, Uncontrolled!

Bollywood stars took a moment off to revisit their past, and share their thoughts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan looks back at his Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa days, and writes, 'At that stage...in that age.....raw....uncontrolled....craft still undefined....surrounded by the best cast and crew in India and a director who I miss every day! Taught me that sometimes u lose the moment....but win everything else...I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too!!'

Directed by Kundan Shah, the 1994 release turned 29 on February 26. It also starred Suchitra Krishnamurthy, Deepak Tijori and Naseeruddin Shah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zeenat Aman/Instagram

Zeenat Aman shares an anecdote from her film Qurbani: 'In the late 70s, Keith Adam from the Australian Broadcasting Commission popped by the set of Qurbani, where I was rehearsing for 'Laila o Laila', and snagged himself an interview.

'It's been nearly 50 years since this footage was shot, and the industry has changed immensely since. The roles available to women are clearly not just ornamental anymore. What hasn't changed though is the gender pay gap.

'In my time I was lauded as the 'highest paid female actor', but the disparity in the pay cheque between my male co-stars and myself was so vast it was laughable.

'The Zeenat you see in this clip was quite certain that half a century would be enough time to even the scales. So it disappoints me that even today women in the film industry don't have wage parity.

'Women have consistently put in the work, and I really think that the onus is now on our men - actors, directors, producers -- to ensure that their female co-workers (not just stars) are paid fairly. It seems such a simple and obvious thing, and yet it would be revolutionary if any man actually did this.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Masaba Gupta shares a throwback picture of mum Neena Gupta and writes, 'Neenaji Sunday Inspo - this is our next campaign just saying @houseofmasaba I'm inspired.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba/Instagram

To which Maria Goretti commented, 'I remember your mum like this, used to love her on TV, she was such fire.'

Tillotama Shome adds, 'Just what one needed. Also that walkie talkie set up at home, courtesy sattu, had not left my brain.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Smriti Irani/Instagram

Smriti Irani shares a picture from her younger days and writes, 'Hamara bhi ek zamana tha.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Soni Razdan is 'remembering #saaranshfilm shot way back when .... Mostly shot in Mehboob Studios. We all felt we were making a really special movie at the time. And we did. It was @anupampkher's debut film and my first leading role. So it's a special one and it taught me so much about the craft of storytelling and filmmaking in general. #memoriesforlife #aneducation #special_shots.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif shares her 'lunch break look' from her film Phone Bhoot, when she was shooting the song Kinna Sona.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Koppikar/Instagram

Isha Koppikar shares an old picture from the sets of Boogie Woogie along with Ravi Behl and Naved Jafri and writes, '#flashback to Boogie Woogie. What wonderful memories this photo brings back.'