Rediff.com  » Movies » When Sridevi Turned Down Baahubali

When Sridevi Turned Down Baahubali

By SUBHASH K JHA
February 24, 2023 14:51 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sridevi/Instagram

Not many know Sridevi was supposed to play the role that Ramya Krishnan eventually did in Baahubali.

In an unguarded moment, Director S S Rajamouli revealed that Sridevi had too many demands, financial and otherwise, and was, therefore, not a part of Baahubali.

Reacting strongly to this, Sridevi had then told Subhash K Jha, "First of all, I can't believe he would talk like that. Secondly, I am not the kind to make any kind of demands."

"Whatever happened with Baahubali is in the past. Why are we talking about it now? There are so many roles that I have turned down. I think it's highly impolite to talk about the films you don't do."

 

Rajamouli did not deny his words about Sridevi, but he did regret speaking about it in public.

"As for whose version to believe, I guess it is for people to decide. But one thing is for sure. I shouldn't have discussed the details on a public platform. That's a mistake, and I regret it," he had said.

Rajamouli expressed great regard for what Sridevi has achieved in Mumbai: "I have huge respect for Srideviji as a flag-bearer of the southern film industries in Mumbai for many years. I wish her all the best."

Just thinking of what Baahubali would have been like if Sridevi were in it is goose-bump worthy.

SUBHASH K JHA
