OTT This Week: Starring Vijay, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty

South Indian cinema's biggest superstars rock the show on OTT. Sukanya Verma gives us some recommendations for the week.

Varisu

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Family drama hits the roof after an ailing business tycoon plays favourite among his sons for successor in this superhit Vijay vehicle.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Dreams and reality collide in Director Lijo Jose Pellissery's existential gem where Mammootty plays a man transformed into a different person after an innocuous afternoon nap.

Thankam

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

In Saheed Arafath's riveting on-the-road thriller, things spiral out of control for gold agents from Thrissur during a business cum pleasure trip to Coimbatore.

Sharper

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Split into five segments, Julianne Moore's slick new movie revolves around scammers and moneybags.

Michael

Where to watch? Aha Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Starring Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi and Sam CS, Michael explores the 1990s gangster era in the by-lanes of Mumbai and Delhi.

Rabia and Olivia

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi, English

In this Indo-Canadian venture, also starring our very own Sheeba Chaddha, the bond between a nine-year-old kid suffering from anxiety disorder and her 20-something caretaker takes a hit when the issue of the latter's illegal immigration crops up.

Kranti

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

When entrepreneurship interferes with education for monetary gain, a single man will stand up and save the day like a true-blue masala movie hero.

Waltair Veerayya

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Fans of the duo rejoice as Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja collaborate to play a fisherman and cop helping each other out to nab a notorious criminal.

Hello Tomorrow!

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Set in a retro future where Billy Crudup plays a charming salesman trying to sell timeshares on the moon.

Veera Simha Reddy

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Balakrishna plays the dual role of father-son, one defending his hapless people in the village, another settled abroad but compelled to return after learning the truth about his dad.

Potluck Season 2

Where to watch? >SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

The Shastri family returns for another feel-good, familiar session of dealing with life's little ups and downs in the second season of Potluck.