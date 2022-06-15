When Saif Parties With Prabhas...

Everyone knows Bollywood works hard and parties harder!

The latest party was thrown by Director Om Raut for the cast of his upcoming film, Adipurush, at his residence on June 14.

Adipurush is based on the Ramayana -- while Prabhas plays Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon is Sita. Sunny Singh is Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan transforms into Raavan (or Lankesh, as he's been named in the film).

Please click on the images for a look at how the stars party.

IMAGE: Is Prabhas getting married this year? While we await that announcement, the Baahubali actor turns on the charm for the Mumbai media.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon is in the mood to party.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sunny Singh -- who's been part of hit films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pati Patni Aur Woh -- hopes Adipurush will be the turning point in his career.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Om Raut had previously directed Ajay Devgn in the big hit Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan, who has already courted controversy during the making of this film, has a bright smile for the waiting photographers.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar