Don't Kiara-Varun Make a HOT JODI?

Do click on the images to find out the stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Monday.
IMAGE: Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan twin in blue as they promote their upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo on the reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: The actors change into white and black for the shoot.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Kiara completes eight years in the film industry and cuts a cake to celebrate.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Neetu Kapoor, one of the three judges on Dance Deewane Junior, joins her JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor to promote the film.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Nora Fatehi, the other DDJ judge.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: DDJ fellow judge Marzi Pestonji has a smile for the cameras.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Tejasswi Prakash hosts the show along with...
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Her beau Karan Kundrra.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna shoots in Mumbai.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Rakul Singh steps out in pink.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan visits Producer Dinesh Vijan's office.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor needs her cheery cuppa of coffee.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Malaika Arora keeps her airport fashion simple.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: It's a big moment for the Setias!
As Shirley gets ready to make her big screen debut with Nikamma, her mum Firoza arrives from New Zealand for the premiere.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Armaan Malik was at the airport too.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Vidyut Jammwal meets up with his Khuda Haafiz 2 Director Faruk Kabir.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapur is ready for OM: The Battle Within.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar