News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Arranged Marriage For Prabhas?

Arranged Marriage For Prabhas?

By SUBHASH K JHA
March 04, 2022 16:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prabhas/Facebook

Telugu cinema's biggest superstar Prabhas, who will be seen in his new film Radhe Shyam next week, is all set to tie the knot.

It will be an arranged marriage.

Rumours linking Prabhas with his co-star Anushka Shetty have been doing the rounds in Hyderabad for some years now.

But a star-wife who knows Prabhas well says he is all set for an arranged marriage, "Prabhas would never go against his family's wishes. He is a complete family man. He will marry the girl chosen by his mother and his elders."

Apparently the girl Prabhas will marry has been finalised, though no detail is known as yet.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
What Happens When Prabhas Hits Mumbai?
What Happens When Prabhas Hits Mumbai?
'I call Rocket Boys an emotion'
'I call Rocket Boys an emotion'
In Mumbai, Dar Gai Weeps For Ukraine
In Mumbai, Dar Gai Weeps For Ukraine
Tweet predict Kohli's dismissal!
Tweet predict Kohli's dismissal!
RR appoint Jones as high performance fast bowling coach
RR appoint Jones as high performance fast bowling coach
Naveen's body would occupy extra space: BJP MLA
Naveen's body would occupy extra space: BJP MLA
Sensex tanks 769 points; Nifty slumps below 16,250
Sensex tanks 769 points; Nifty slumps below 16,250

More like this

Aishwarya Gets EVIL for Mani Ratnam

Aishwarya Gets EVIL for Mani Ratnam

Shahid's Sister Sanah Gets Married

Shahid's Sister Sanah Gets Married

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances