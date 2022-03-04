Arranged Marriage For Prabhas?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prabhas/Facebook

Telugu cinema's biggest superstar Prabhas, who will be seen in his new film Radhe Shyam next week, is all set to tie the knot.

It will be an arranged marriage.

Rumours linking Prabhas with his co-star Anushka Shetty have been doing the rounds in Hyderabad for some years now.

But a star-wife who knows Prabhas well says he is all set for an arranged marriage, "Prabhas would never go against his family's wishes. He is a complete family man. He will marry the girl chosen by his mother and his elders."

Apparently the girl Prabhas will marry has been finalised, though no detail is known as yet.