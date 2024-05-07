When Katrina Doffed Her Stylish Hat

Hide and hydrate, summer is upon us.

Time to bring out those shades and sunscreens, guzzle down gallons of nariyal and nimboo pani and take refuge in cool, chic hats from the scorching sun.

From cowboy to fedora, hat fashion is a Bollywood staple that never goes out of style.

Sukanya Verma gives us some hat tips from the trendsetters of tinsel town.

Katrina Kaif

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Speaking of beach, here's how to achieve sultry and stylish in one go, a la Katrina in her monochrome floppy hat.

Deepika Padukone, Cocktail

DP is every bit a lady in her dainty straw hat flaunting a floral touch for added charm.

Preity Zinta, Soldier

The dimpled actress is a picture of vintage charm in her purple pink hat.

Kajol, Yeh Dillagi

We are big fans of Kajol's super sexy, super girly take on Victorian fashion in her post-makeover avatar of Yeh Dillagi.

Aishwarya Rai, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya

Ash's all-black swank in a strapless LBD and bowler hat is as timeless as it gets.

Madhuri Dixit, Dil Tera Aashiq

Mads makes a strong case for pretty in pink in her broad brimmed headgear.

Kareena Kapoor, Ki & Ka

Don't you just dig Bebo's lady boss vibes in a suit and slick fedora?

Rani Mukerji, Bunty Aur Babli 2

The Babli star unlocks new levels of flamboyance in derby chic in her designer Fascinator hat and oversized sunglasses.

Priyanka Chopra, Quantico Season 3

What's not to love about PC's take on the modern-day Texas girl?

Parveen Babi, Amar Akbar Anthony

Parveen colours the screen in romance in her pastel pink hat.

Zeenat Aman, Dostana

Ever the A to Z of style, Zeenat Aman's floppy green hat with a yellow ribbon is all kinds of fashionable.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Off screen too, Alia proves her hat game is on point while she spends a day on the beach in a cute floral bucket hat.

Mouni Roy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Who needs a roof above their head when they can have a hat as homely as Mouni's?

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

The youthful vibe of Ananya's fun denim hat is easy, breezy and adorable.

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Is this classic straw hat the secret to Kriti's smooth complexion no matter how sweltering the sun gets?

Rashmika Mandanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

The Animal heroine shows how its done while out and about the beach in her shirt and fringe sun hat.

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Lolo takes her love for black rather seriously. We doff our hat in approval. And appreciation.