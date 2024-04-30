News
Sharvari, Sara, Disha's Stunning Summer Style

Sharvari, Sara, Disha's Stunning Summer Style

By NAMRATA THAKKER
April 30, 2024 09:59 IST
April saw a lot of celebs put in that extra effort to look FASHIONABLY FABULOUS!

So who got it right and served us some serious fashion goals? Namrata Thakker finds out.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Fresh as a daisy! That's Sharvari giving us fun and flirty vibes in her floral, one-shoulder maxi dress, featuring a thigh-high slit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh's oversized gold metallic co-ord set should definitely be a part of your summer wardrobe because it’s chic as well as comfy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna /Instagram

Raashii Khanna attends the trailer launch of her horror-comedy Aranmanai 4 in a stunning designer sari, paired with a sleeveless, embellished blouse.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

From eccentric to elegant, Sara Ali Khan's fashion game has only gotten better with time and her black and white leopard print sari look gets a thumbs up from us.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

A pink body-hugging mini dress is all you need to turn heads this season just like Disha Patani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda celebrates Ugadi in a lime green sari, colourful strappy blouse and a statement choker neck piece.

It's a perfect summer look if you're feeling festive.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar's style choices continue to wow us as she looks dreamy in a glamorous backless gown with a plunging neckline from Hermione de Paula Atelierz.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Leopard prints are making a comeback and we love how Khushi Kapoor is slaying it quite effortlessly.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

Pragya Jaiswal's floral satin wrap dress is a must-have for all those who hate to dress up during summers and want a relaxed silhouette while stepping out for a get-together.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna slips into an easy-breezy halter neck jumpsuit which is the definition of comfort mixed with style.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
