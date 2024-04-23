News
Wear The Colours Of Summer Like Bollywood

Wear The Colours Of Summer Like Bollywood

By NAMRATA THAKKER
April 23, 2024 08:57 IST
White is the go-to colour for the summer.

But this season, Namrata Thakker shows you how to experiment with colours and kick up a storm with your fashion wardrobe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar ups her wedding fashion game in a custom Punit Balana mustard yellow outfit teamed with beautiful traditional jewellery, dewy makeup and a chic hairdo.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia dishes out some serious summer fashion goals in a custom silk gown featuring kaftan-style sleeves.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon redefines 'going-bright-this-summer' in a colourful, body hugging mini dress with a quirky print.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday looks sexy in her shimmery sea-green co-ord set as she attends an awards night.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Forget pastels, this season brighten up your wardrobe like Disha Patani by adding a red hot gown to your closet.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Or take a cue from Ankita Lokhande who makes a pretty picture in a bright pink-and-red jumpsuit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sargun Mehta/Instagram

We love how Sargun Mehta adds a pop of colour to her otherwise simple sari look by wearing a dramatic halter neck blouse.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma gets stylish by contrasting her pink pantsuit with a yellow pair of heels.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chaddha/Instagram

Mommy-to-be Richa Chadha looks ravishing in a vivid green kalidar dress from Designers Rimple and Harpreet's Kaleidoscope collection.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha channels her inner boho girl in a beautiful purple ensemble, red nails and funky silver jewellery.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
