When Bollywood Stars Got Romantic!

Bollywood stars make pretty pictures on Valentine's Day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal A Kitchlu shares a loved up picture with husband Gautam Kitchlu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor gets romantic with Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Prateik Babbar shares a picture with girlfriend Priya Banerjee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

'Happy Valentine's Day to all of you & to my forever Valentine', Preity Zinta tells husband Gene Goodenough.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia and angad Bedi/Instagram

Neha Dhupia about hubby Angad Bedi: 'Might just be the right day to talk about love … we spent our morning at the lovely Balewadi sports stadium in Pune where Angad was running his 400 mts race at the National Masters.

'It's hard to define love, but I think just showing up comes close to defining it. Our babies showed up for their daddy and he showed up for what he loves. To say the competition was tough was an understatement, he may have not won a medal but did his personnel best time.

'Just to see our babies, one of whom has just embarked on the journey of walking and talking and to hear him scream and cheer for his dad 'Run papa run' was greater than them saying I love you today!

'And the same way in one the videoes if you listen carefully we have our coach @mirandabrinston one who has more medals than someone like me could even dream of was screaming the exact same words.

'My biggest takeaway from this morning apart from sportsmanship, healthy competition and the amazing track and field talent that exists in our country is that at the bottom of it all it's all and always about showing up for what you love and the ones you love.

'We love you @angadbedi and will always be in your corner goooooooo Anggaaaddddd goooooo'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Arjun Rampal with partner Gabriella Demetriades.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Meet Esha Gupta's boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra tell us how she got lucky with Sanjay Chopra: 'Find a person you enjoy Maggi with .. And chatting with.. This man - my co writer, fellow adventurer, late night playlist maker, maker of the best scramble eggs when in need of TLC, uplifter of my spirit, mad laughter maker is also my best friend and husband .. he is easy on the eye and good for my soul .. Yep, I got lucky @flywrite26.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram

Tovino Thomas and wife Lidiya on a romantic holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Armaan Malik with fiance Aashna Shroff and writes, 'Mera sheher tu, tu ghar mera Happy Valentine's Day to my human @aashnashroff! Lucky I'm in love with my best friend.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya/Instagram

'We are on our way to our destination but who cares about that when the journey is so beautiful.' says Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Neha Kakkar enjoys a romantic meal with husband Rohanpreet Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan and Ziad Darbar/Instagram

Gauahar Khan and Ziad Darbar's 'Pyaar'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Dubey/Instagram

Ravi Dubey proclaims his love for wife Sargun Mehta, 'Sargun meri sargun हैप्पी वैलेंटाइन डे to my everything.'