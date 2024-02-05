Look V-Day RED-Dy Like Kareena

The colour of love and passion paints Valentine's Day in the deepest shades of romance. Red holds a place of pride among lovers.

And what better day to flaunt it than on this special day?

Whether you're spending it on a red carpet or a beach, Sukanya Verma gives you some Bollywood-style inspiration to look V-Day red-dy on February 14.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Going for that va va voom, jaw dropping effect like Bebo in a body hugging scarlet number? Be our guest.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Be your own magic and happily-ever-after channelling your inner Cinderella in a cherry red tulle gown like Alia for a fairy tale date.

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Recreate Deepika's sharp, all-red lady boss vibe for an after work rendezvous.

Nimrat Kaur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Work or workout, romance has no rules. Engage in a healthy session with your equally fitness conscious partner in bright red athleisure.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images/ Rediff Archives

Mix business with pleasure and take inspiration from Aishwarya's red princess gracing the Cannes red carpet, success is assured.

Parineeti Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Enjoy the sun, sun and sweetheart whilst rolling on the silvery sands like Parineeti in a velvet red swimsuit.

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara shows off the power of red to her beloved darshaks and darlings in a chic movie date attire of co-ord skirt and shirt.

Genelia D'Souza

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia D'Souza/Instagram

How's that for sari seduction in Genelia's gorgeous, glittering use of bold red seven yards?

Vaani Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani's ramp avatar makes a case for the desi girl in her sexy, crimson red lehenga choli.

Sonal Chauhan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Single or committed, stay home dates in comfortable sweatshirts and joggers watching television, chomping popcorn in head to toe red like Sonal are the best.