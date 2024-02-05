Look V-Day RED-Dy Like Kareena

The colour of love and passion paints Valentine's Day in the deepest shades of romance. Red holds a place of pride among lovers.
And what better day to flaunt it than on this special day?
Whether you're spending it on a red carpet or a beach, Sukanya Verma gives you some Bollywood-style inspiration to look V-Day red-dy on February 14.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Going for that va va voom, jaw dropping effect like Bebo in a body hugging scarlet number? Be our guest.
Alia Bhatt
Be your own magic and happily-ever-after channelling your inner Cinderella in a cherry red tulle gown like Alia for a fairy tale date.
Deepika Padukone
Recreate Deepika's sharp, all-red lady boss vibe for an after work rendezvous.
Nimrat Kaur
Work or workout, romance has no rules. Engage in a healthy session with your equally fitness conscious partner in bright red athleisure.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Mix business with pleasure and take inspiration from Aishwarya's red princess gracing the Cannes red carpet, success is assured.
Parineeti Chopra
Enjoy the sun, sun and sweetheart whilst rolling on the silvery sands like Parineeti in a velvet red swimsuit.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara shows off the power of red to her beloved darshaks and darlings in a chic movie date attire of co-ord skirt and shirt.
Genelia D'Souza
How's that for sari seduction in Genelia's gorgeous, glittering use of bold red seven yards?
Vaani Kapoor
Vaani's ramp avatar makes a case for the desi girl in her sexy, crimson red lehenga choli.
Sonal Chauhan
Single or committed, stay home dates in comfortable sweatshirts and joggers watching television, chomping popcorn in head to toe red like Sonal are the best.