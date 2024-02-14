Film folk get romantic on Valentine's Day, and post loved-up pictures and messages.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda shares a picture with Pulkit Samrat and writes, 'Let's March together, hand in hand.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram/Instagram

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram feel 'Love is all shades of blues and hues.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff/Instagram

'Bromance over romance this Valentine's Day,' says Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the stars of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu calls husband Karan Singh Grover 'My Valentine Forever.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arshad Warsi/Instagram

After 25 years of togetherness, Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti registered their marriage on January 23. They had gotten married on Valentine's Day in 1999.

Arshad wishes Maria on their anniversary: 'Most important decision a man makes in his life is the woman he chooses to spend his life with -- and I'm glad I made the right decision. Happy Anniversary Goretti.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Roy/Instagram

Rohit Roy on Manasi Joshi: 'She's a mother, she's a daughter... She's an old soul. She's a child... She's a partner, she's a friend, she's my rock, she's everything rolled into one... She's my world and she's the one who makes my world go round... more than 3 decades and (not) counting !! Even though we don't really celebrate the day, I thought it would be good to celebrate her!! Happy V day, my love. Thank you for being you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

'Happy Valentine's to my partner in crime Love you @varun_bangera And my Familia Happy Valentines my lovely Insta family,' wishes Karishma Tanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram

Sharad Kelkar gets romantic with Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Duggal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal shares a video with husband Mukul Chadda and says, 'Love takes a little work. Happy Valentine's Day. May you be perfectly unsynced and yet in love with another.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

Juhi Parmar share a picture with daughter Samairra and asks, 'Who needs a Valentine when you have got your mini-me by your side? Happy Galentine's Day from us.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol says, 'Spread Love, Be Happy!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

'Nothing like the love of your own,' says Nimrat Kaur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

'Happy Basant Panchami & Valentines to all the dreamers, lovers & artist,' says Mouni Roy.