News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Falling In Love, Bollywood Style!

Falling In Love, Bollywood Style!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
February 14, 2024 08:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

This Valentine's Day, Namrata Thakker looks at our favourite stars who give out strong #CoupleGoals.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's chemistry in real life is as electrifying as it is on screen.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

We love how much in love these two are!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra giving us couple goals since 2021.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

'Keep it wholesome and soulsome,' says Alia Bhatt.

Well, that's exactly what Alia and Ranbir Kapoor have been doing since they got married.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Beautiful and dreamy is all we can say about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's loved-up picture!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Apart from indulging in PDA, love is also about having fun together, like Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

According to Kareena Kapoor Khan, this is what forever kinda love looks like.

We are sure Saif Ali Khan agrees!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

It's super cute how Priyanka Chopra Jonas<,strong> and Nick Jonas never shy away from expressing their love on social media whether through mushy pictures or romantic captions.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

A little dance and dher saara pyaar is the secret to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's endearing relationship.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa/Instagram

After dating for 11 years, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in 2021 and their love has grown stronger since then.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Eight years of marriage and two kids later, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput continue to redeem our faith in love with their die-hard romance.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

This is what falling in love with your best friend looks like!

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, thank you for keeping it simple, real and fun.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Look V-Day RED-Dy Like Kareena
Look V-Day RED-Dy Like Kareena
Lessons from Bollywood: What NOT to do on VDay
Lessons from Bollywood: What NOT to do on VDay
10 Memorable ROMANTIC Movies
10 Memorable ROMANTIC Movies
Sarfaraz's Staggering Numbers!
Sarfaraz's Staggering Numbers!
National Film Award: Indira Gandhi's name dropped
National Film Award: Indira Gandhi's name dropped
Bilkis case: Guj files review plea against SC remarks
Bilkis case: Guj files review plea against SC remarks
Swami Prasad Maurya quits party post, blames Akhilesh
Swami Prasad Maurya quits party post, blames Akhilesh

More like this

V-Day: Dress Like Yami, Bhumi, Shraddha

V-Day: Dress Like Yami, Bhumi, Shraddha

10 AMAZING filmi dates

10 AMAZING filmi dates

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances