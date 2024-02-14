Falling In Love, Bollywood Style!

This Valentine's Day, Namrata Thakker looks at our favourite stars who give out strong #CoupleGoals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's chemistry in real life is as electrifying as it is on screen.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

We love how much in love these two are!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra giving us couple goals since 2021.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

'Keep it wholesome and soulsome,' says Alia Bhatt.

Well, that's exactly what Alia and Ranbir Kapoor have been doing since they got married.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Beautiful and dreamy is all we can say about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's loved-up picture!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Apart from indulging in PDA, love is also about having fun together, like Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

According to Kareena Kapoor Khan, this is what forever kinda love looks like.

We are sure Saif Ali Khan agrees!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

It's super cute how Priyanka Chopra Jonas<,strong> and Nick Jonas never shy away from expressing their love on social media whether through mushy pictures or romantic captions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

A little dance and dher saara pyaar is the secret to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's endearing relationship.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa/Instagram

After dating for 11 years, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in 2021 and their love has grown stronger since then.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Eight years of marriage and two kids later, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput continue to redeem our faith in love with their die-hard romance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

This is what falling in love with your best friend looks like!

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, thank you for keeping it simple, real and fun.