Falling In Love, Bollywood Style!

This Valentine's Day, Namrata Thakker looks at our favourite stars who give out strong #CoupleGoals.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's chemistry in real life is as electrifying as it is on screen.
We love how much in love these two are!
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra giving us couple goals since 2021.
'Keep it wholesome and soulsome,' says Alia Bhatt.
Well, that's exactly what Alia and Ranbir Kapoor have been doing since they got married.
Beautiful and dreamy is all we can say about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's loved-up picture!
Apart from indulging in PDA, love is also about having fun together, like Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.
According to Kareena Kapoor Khan, this is what forever kinda love looks like.
We are sure Saif Ali Khan agrees!
It's super cute how Priyanka Chopra Jonas<,strong> and Nick Jonas never shy away from expressing their love on social media whether through mushy pictures or romantic captions.
A little dance and dher saara pyaar is the secret to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's endearing relationship.
After dating for 11 years, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in 2021 and their love has grown stronger since then.
Eight years of marriage and two kids later, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput continue to redeem our faith in love with their die-hard romance.
This is what falling in love with your best friend looks like!
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, thank you for keeping it simple, real and fun.