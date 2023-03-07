When Bollywood Played Holi With Titles

Bollywood has a vibrant equation with Holi.

But the love for the Festival of Colours is not restricted to just songs and moments in the movies.

The various hues of colours are used in film titles for dramatic effect too.

Mayur Sanap looks at recent movie titles with a lot of colour.

Kesari (2019)

Akshay Kumar pours out his nationalistic fervour in Karan Johar's production that celebrated the valour of 21 Sikh soldiers who died fighting thousands of Afghans in the Battle of Saragarhi.

The Sky is Pink (2019)

A touching film about losing a child, this Shonali Bose directorial gave a moving message on celebration of love, life and death.

That Girl in Yellow Boots (2010)

Anurag Kashyap tells a melancholic tale about love, longing and despair featuring a a terrific performance from Kalki Koechlin in this gritty drama.

The Blue Umbrella (2005)

Based on Ruskin Bond's novel of the same name, Vishal Bhardwaj reunites with his Maqbool star Pankaj Kapur to tell a warm story set in an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh.

Also starring Deepak Dobriyal and child artist Shreya Sharma, the film was hailed as Best Children's Film at the National Film Awards.

Laal Kaptaan (2019)

Arguably one of the most difficult roles played by Saif Ali Khan, the film was an ambitious but tedious display of Director Navdeep Singh's laborious efforts.

Gold (2018)

With the real-life-inspired story about India's first national hockey team as its USP, family audiences liked Reema Kagti's film with an ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor and Mouni Roy.

Black Friday (2004)

Based on a book of the same name by S Hussain Zaidi about the 1993 Bombay bombings, Anurag Kashyap's film is among some of the most hard-hitting dramas ever made in Bollywood.